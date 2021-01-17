Small Space Daybed Ideas That Are Big on Comfort

Advertisement

Whether you want boho or minimalist, here's how to incorporate a daybed for the ultimate lounging experience.

1. Work in some storage.

Snug spaces mean getting super smart with storage, and this daybed from The Novogratz will help you do just that. Go for an elegantly upholstered piece that allows you to curl up ​and​ store linens, blankets, or toys.

​Get the look​: Novogratz Boutique Emma Upholstered Daybed With Drawers (Twin), $288.88

2. Embrace curves.

Add some curve appeal to a smaller scale living room or studio apartment with this chic daybed from Wayfair. When you don't have the space for a large sofa, an option like this will bring in lots of style and just enough seating.

​Get the look​: Ebern Designs Iosten Twin Daybed, $519.99

3. Lean into color.

Why is color so necessary? Just picture yourself draped across this mustard, twin-size number from Anthropologie, and you'll get it. We're not saying it will become the signature piece in your house, but we're pretty sure guests are going to love taking selfies here. Plus, it's sold in over 20 additional colorways.

​Get the look​: Anthropologie Darcy Daybed, starting at $1,498

4. Bring in a little midcentury.

We like the wood look of this daybed from West Elm, and the backrest can double as a headboard in a pinch. The midcentury modern lines make it versatile for lots of settings. Picture a similar MCM style in your home office for guests (or yourself if you like afternoon naps).

​Get the look​: West Elm Midcentury Daybed, $1,049

5. Go for a little glam.

A bit of glitz and glamour never hurt anybody. In fact, a rich velvet and brass daybed — like this one from Anthro — will add a little Hollywood Regency energy to your decor.

​Get the look​: Anthropologie Aubury Daybed, starting at $1,898

6. Don't be afraid of beige.

Think beige upholstery is a bit too boring? It doesn't have to be. When coupled with a sleek daybed, the neutral fabric will feel fresh, fun, and perfect for enjoying a cocktail or afternoon cup of tea. This sleek and simple option from CB2 will fit in any corner easily. And it converts into a full-size mattress or guest bed with sturdy slats in a snap.

​Get the look​: CB2 Lubi Natural Sleep Daybed, $999

7. Add elegance.

For those of us who watched ​Emily in Paris​ in a single sitting, elegant, elevated living is everything. And this dreamy art deco daybed from Jonathan Adler just has that ​je ne sais quoi​. Take your cozy living space up a notch with something sharp and size-appropriate, because, if you can't go to France, why not make France come to you?

​Get the look​: Jonathan Adler Maxime Daybed, $3,700

8. Make it boho.

Bring on the boho in your apartment by adding a rattan daybed instead of a bulky couch. Then incorporate plants and pillows (maybe a few faux leather, velvet, and jute options for texture), and you've got a mini-retreat that's perfect for catching up on your favorite podcast. This option from Urban Outfitters is one of our faves.

​Get the look​: Urban Outfitters Kaliko Rattan Daybed, $799

9. Try traditional with a twist.

Sometimes, the traditional look is just what you need to make a small space feel like home. And once again, the folks at The Novogratz nailed it with an upholstered, roll-out trundle bed that checks off all the boxes. Tufted fabric and wingback details feel perfectly old-school, while the pink color is fun and invigorating. An extra bed like this one will be timeless for years to come.

​Get the look​: Novogratz Her Majesty Upholstered Daybed with Trundle, $438.57