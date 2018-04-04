The 21 Coolest '70s Inspired Picks from Urban

There's no such thing as too much boho, at least according to us. So we're pretty much obsessed with everything Urban Outfitters makes. We, therefore, took it upon ourselves to collect a few of our absolute favorite '70s-inspired boho furniture and decor pieces from the site. Think rattan, paneled wood details, midcentury elements, low-rise beds, and more. Keep scrolling for a retro lover's dream.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Rich wood and rattan are pretty much the perfect pairings.

Advertisement

This deep green is giving all the vibes.

Advertisement

Plank legs are always a go.

Advertisement

Breezy and beautiful, this rattan platform bed is what dreams are made of.

Advertisement

These chairs are simply way too cool. They'll add a little bit of edge to your colorful bohemian space.

Advertisement

Get ready in style with this Urban bestseller.

Advertisement

Recline while you take in your killer '70s decor.

Advertisement

Can't forget the ottoman. It's also great on its own as a coffee table substitute.

Extra hanging room is always in style.

Add a bright pop of color with this handmade stunner.

Everyone loves a multi-purpose piece, especially when it looks this good.

Want. Need. Love!

Mango wood and midcentury detailing make a solid pair.

Talk about flower power.

There's really never enough rattan.

A classic midcentury moment.

The subtle distressing adds a charming rustic touch.

We fully support this worthwhile splurge.

Save floor space with this practical sliding wall shelf.

The perfect gift for yourself or a fellow '70s fanatic.

This trending piece hearkens back to '70s design.