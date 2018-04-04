The 21 Coolest '70s Inspired Picks from Urban

By Erin Lassner Updated March 29, 2022
There's no such thing as too much boho, at least according to us. So we're pretty much obsessed with everything Urban Outfitters makes. We, therefore, took it upon ourselves to collect a few of our absolute favorite '70s-inspired boho furniture and decor pieces from the site. Think rattan, paneled wood details, midcentury elements, low-rise beds, and more. Keep scrolling for a retro lover's dream.

1. Urban Outfitters Marte Desk, $599

Rich wood and rattan are pretty much the perfect pairings.

2. Urban Outfitters Amaia Swivel Chair, $549

This deep green is giving all the vibes.

3. Urban Outfitters Huron Coffee Table, $299

Plank legs are always a go.

4. Urban Outfitters Marte Platform Bed (Queen), $999

Breezy and beautiful, this rattan platform bed is what dreams are made of.

5. Urban Outfitters Imari Dining Chair, $299

These chairs are simply way too cool. They'll add a little bit of edge to your colorful bohemian space.

6. Urban Outfitters Marte Vanity, $379

Get ready in style with this Urban bestseller.

7. Urban Outfitters Castella Chair, $599

Recline while you take in your killer '70s decor.

8. Urban Outfitters Castella Ottoman, $299

Can't forget the ottoman. It's also great on its own as a coffee table substitute.

9. Urban Outfitters Marte Storage Cabinet, $729

Extra hanging room is always in style.

10. Trek Light Gear Halley's Comet Blanket, $142

Add a bright pop of color with this handmade stunner.

11. Urban Outfitters Amelia Low Credenza, $449

Everyone loves a multi-purpose piece, especially when it looks this good.

12. Urban Outfitters Mabelle Sconce, $109

Want. Need. Love!

13. Urban Outfitters Modern Boho Media Stand, $349

Mango wood and midcentury detailing make a solid pair.

14. Urban Outfitters Flower Tufted Mini Throw Pillow, $29

Talk about flower power.

15. Urban Outfitters Marte Nightstand, $199

There's really never enough rattan.

16. Urban Outfitters Mabel Coffee Table, $249

A classic midcentury moment.

17. Urban Outfitters Bohemian Platform Bed (Queen), $699

The subtle distressing adds a charming rustic touch.

18. Urban Outfitters Ivy Media Console, $1,299

We fully support this worthwhile splurge.

19. Urban Outfitters Gillian Sliding Door Wall Shelf, $269

Save floor space with this practical sliding wall shelf.

20. Cai & Jo '70s Collage Kit, $44-$69

The perfect gift for yourself or a fellow '70s fanatic.

21. Urban Outfitters Short Tiled Indoor/Outdoor Side Table, $219

This trending piece hearkens back to '70s design.

