The 33 Greatest Gifts for Design Enthusiasts

October 22, 2021
We all have those people in our life who own stylish versions of even the most practical and everyday items. For those effortlessly cool, design-forward pals, here is your ultimate shopping guide. Whether they're minimalists, maximalists, traditionalists, or midcentury modern lovers, we've totally got them (and you) covered. From ceramic pour over sets to the most adorable plunger you've ever seen (yes, you heard that right), we present you with our hyper-curated gift guide for your favorite design enthusiast.

Minimalists

Is your recipient drawn to clean lines and neutrals? Maybe they have major heart eyes for Scandinavian decor? Here are a handful of design-forward gifts for people who gravitate towards the simpler things in life.

1. Courant Catch: 3 Classics, $175

This charger and catchall combination is just screaming to be the newest addition on someone's bedside table.

2. Brightech Kai USB Table Lamp, $60

The combination of brass and frosted white glass is to die for. Plus, this luxe-looking light includes a USB charging port for ultimate convenience.

3. Covet + Lou Sole Set, $50

We simply love this trio of handmade soy wax candles. The sweet, soft hues will match any design style and color scheme.

4. Food52 x Dansk Generations Bakeware Side Dish, $40

Get your hands on this exclusive speckled dish from genius Danish designer Niels Refsgaard. This useful vessel also comes in a beautiful gradient blue.

5. Dansk Wood Classics Vivianna Cheese Board with Knife, $50

This stainless steel and acacia wood duo is perfect for your favorite hostess with the mostess. The knife even has its very own nook on the board.

6. Hawkins New York Alchemy Decanter, $110

Any friend who projects class to the max definitely needs a decanter — specifically one that's meticulously handblown.

7. Birdman's Home Ceramic Coffee Dripper and Jug, $112.58

Everyone knows someone who is addicted to coffee. This handmade stoneware pour over set epitomizes a functional and beautiful present.

Maximalists

For the lover of color, flair, pattern, and whimsy. Each of these statement-making gifts will brighten the season for the person who's always doing the most.

8. MoMA Design Store Mondri Vase, $100

Leave it to MoMA to sell a three-in-one vase. Simply rotate the vessel to reveal the trio of uniquely-shaped openings. The Mondri Vase is also sold in an equally fabulous primary color version.

9. Areaware Chiaozza Wall Hooks, $59

Who said hooks have to be an eyesore? These wooden cuties can be easily hung in any entryway, hallway, or bathroom. Plus, the hardware is included for easy installation.

10. Jennifer Croll ​Art Boozel: Cocktails Inspired by Modern and Contemporary Artists​, $18.95

Booze and art is a pretty ideal combo. This is definitely one of the most innovative recipe books we've ever seen. Your recipient will enjoy over 50 cocktail ideas inspired by the lives and work of acclaimed artists.

11. Society6 The Loneliness Canvas Print by Joao Incerti (19" x 12"), $239.99

This beautiful print is displayed on a thick slab of canvas, adding a unique touch to anyone's space.

12. MoMA Design Store Kusama, $295

Kusama is the best. This vibrant accessory that's modeled after her iconic artwork will wow everyone in the room.

13. Assouline Marrakesh Flair by Marisa Berenson, $95

This best-seller from Assouline's travel series has certainly been one of the hottest gifts of the year. The content of the book is just as wonderful as the mega-hip cover art.

14. Dusen Dusen Everybody Bin, $75

A trashcan like no other, the Everybody Bin is sure to make any maximalist swoon.

15. Made By Rheal Marbled Glass Catchall, $85

This handmade piece of glassware is a versatile platter and piece of art all in one.

16. Mamo Cocktail Glass, $28

Can we offer you a cocktail? A shot? You can have it all with these ultra-modern glasses.

17. Dada "I Wanna Hold Your" Hand Bowl, $65

Talk about unique! This serving bowl is the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

18. Staff The Plunger, $32

Even your most design-forward friends will be shocked that you found a stylish plunger.

19. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher, $215

Sophie Lou Jacobsen's eye-catching pitcher comes in two other varieties: bright amber and sleek clear borosilicate glass.

20. Corkcicle Mod Canteen, $34.95

Hydrate in the coolest possible way.

Traditionalists

For a unique and modern take on the classics, here's your go-to guide. Keep scrolling for puzzles, blankets, and notebooks that all possess a little extra something-something.

21. Bearaby Velvet Napper, $289-$319

Bearaby just released their best-selling weighted blanket in five sustainable and vivid eco-velvet colors.

22. Emile Henry French Ceramic Storage Bowl (6.9 quarts), $150

Welcome to the innovation station. The temperature-stable ceramic bowl was crafted for potatoes, onions, or not-quite-ripe fruits. The cork lid is made to house anything that needs to breathe, like bananas and avocados.

23. Rentrayage Sin Ceramic Vase, $110

With six small openings for six sweet flowers, this pillow-shaped vase is a charming addition to any home.

24. Covet + Lou Large Prong Bowl in Terracotta, $112

Handmade in Brooklyn, this one-of-a-kind bowl doubles as a sculpture.

25. Jiggy Desert Dreams by Corinne Lent, $49

Jiggy's puzzles are an activity the whole family will enjoy. This elevated take on a classic comes with a reusable glass jar as well as puzzle glue to show off the lovely artwork by Portland-based designer and illustrator Corinne Lent.

26. Grovemade Refillable Leather Notebook, $70

Sleek, modern, and innovative, Grovemade's refillable leather notebook boasts removable brass disks, making this journal a forever piece.

27. Letterfolk Tile Mat, $75

With endless pattern possibilities, your favorite DIYer will be obsessed with this vintage-inspired customizable doormat. It includes 150 tiles, but you can also tack on additional colored tiles for added creativity.

Midcentury Modern Lovers

These gifts are meant for your coolest of cool friends. Here are a handful of our favorites, but check out the midcentury modern gift guide if you're itching for more.

28. Anthropologie Marble Wine Rack, $48

We're all about this brass wine rack, which is classy, functional, and a not-so-subtle hint to the recipient that you hope to come over for a glass or two soon.

29. Horne Block Brass Clock, $79

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

30. Lauren Whybrow ​From A to Eames: A Visual Guide to Mid Century Modern Design​, $22.93

For the decor lover who's also a history buff, consider this colorful midcentury modern book. It's super educational and includes some lovely illustrations of iconic buildings, furniture, and decor objects.

31. Jonathan Adler Globo Bookends, $425

Jonathan Adler drew inspiration from bold cocktail rings. These sure make a similar statement.

32. CB2 Jax Large Black Leather Bar Tray, $59.95

The classiest way to display all your cocktail accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.

33. Calypso Design Haus Eames Lounge Chair Poster, $10.04

You may not be able to get them an ​​actual​​ Eames lounger, but you can certainly get them this handsome art print that pays homage to the iconic design.

