The 33 Greatest Gifts for Design Enthusiasts

We all have those people in our life who own stylish versions of even the most practical and everyday items. For those effortlessly cool, design-forward pals, here is your ultimate shopping guide. Whether they're minimalists, maximalists, traditionalists, or midcentury modern lovers, we've totally got them (and you) covered. From ceramic pour over sets to the most adorable plunger you've ever seen (yes, you heard that right), we present you with our hyper-curated gift guide for your favorite design enthusiast.

Minimalists

Is your recipient drawn to clean lines and neutrals? Maybe they have major heart eyes for Scandinavian decor? Here are a handful of design-forward gifts for people who gravitate towards the simpler things in life.

This charger and catchall combination is just screaming to be the newest addition on someone's bedside table.

The combination of brass and frosted white glass is to die for. Plus, this luxe-looking light includes a USB charging port for ultimate convenience.

We simply love this trio of handmade soy wax candles. The sweet, soft hues will match any design style and color scheme.

Get your hands on this exclusive speckled dish from genius Danish designer Niels Refsgaard. This useful vessel also comes in a beautiful gradient blue.

This stainless steel and acacia wood duo is perfect for your favorite hostess with the mostess. The knife even has its very own nook on the board.

Any friend who projects class to the max definitely needs a decanter — specifically one that's meticulously handblown.

Everyone knows someone who is addicted to coffee. This handmade stoneware pour over set epitomizes a functional and beautiful present.

Maximalists

For the lover of color, flair, pattern, and whimsy. Each of these statement-making gifts will brighten the season for the person who's always doing the most.

Leave it to MoMA to sell a three-in-one vase. Simply rotate the vessel to reveal the trio of uniquely-shaped openings. The Mondri Vase is also sold in an equally fabulous primary color version.

Who said hooks have to be an eyesore? These wooden cuties can be easily hung in any entryway, hallway, or bathroom. Plus, the hardware is included for easy installation.

Booze and art is a pretty ideal combo. This is definitely one of the most innovative recipe books we've ever seen. Your recipient will enjoy over 50 cocktail ideas inspired by the lives and work of acclaimed artists.

This beautiful print is displayed on a thick slab of canvas, adding a unique touch to anyone's space.

Kusama is the best. This vibrant accessory that's modeled after her iconic artwork will wow everyone in the room.

This best-seller from Assouline's travel series has certainly been one of the hottest gifts of the year. The content of the book is just as wonderful as the mega-hip cover art.

A trashcan like no other, the Everybody Bin is sure to make any maximalist swoon.

This handmade piece of glassware is a versatile platter and piece of art all in one.

Can we offer you a cocktail? A shot? You can have it all with these ultra-modern glasses.

Talk about unique! This serving bowl is the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

Even your most design-forward friends will be shocked that you found a stylish plunger.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen's eye-catching pitcher comes in two other varieties: bright amber and sleek clear borosilicate glass.

Hydrate in the coolest possible way.

Traditionalists

For a unique and modern take on the classics, here's your go-to guide. Keep scrolling for puzzles, blankets, and notebooks that all possess a little extra something-something.

Bearaby just released their best-selling weighted blanket in five sustainable and vivid eco-velvet colors.

Welcome to the innovation station. The temperature-stable ceramic bowl was crafted for potatoes, onions, or not-quite-ripe fruits. The cork lid is made to house anything that needs to breathe, like bananas and avocados.

With six small openings for six sweet flowers, this pillow-shaped vase is a charming addition to any home.

Handmade in Brooklyn, this one-of-a-kind bowl doubles as a sculpture.

Jiggy's puzzles are an activity the whole family will enjoy. This elevated take on a classic comes with a reusable glass jar as well as puzzle glue to show off the lovely artwork by Portland-based designer and illustrator Corinne Lent.

Sleek, modern, and innovative, Grovemade's refillable leather notebook boasts removable brass disks, making this journal a forever piece.

With endless pattern possibilities, your favorite DIYer will be obsessed with this vintage-inspired customizable doormat. It includes 150 tiles, but you can also tack on additional colored tiles for added creativity.

Midcentury Modern Lovers

These gifts are meant for your coolest of cool friends. Here are a handful of our favorites, but check out the midcentury modern gift guide if you're itching for more.

We're all about this brass wine rack, which is classy, functional, and a not-so-subtle hint to the recipient that you hope to come over for a glass or two soon.

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

For the decor lover who's also a history buff, consider this colorful midcentury modern book. It's super educational and includes some lovely illustrations of iconic buildings, furniture, and decor objects.

Jonathan Adler drew inspiration from bold cocktail rings. These sure make a similar statement.

The classiest way to display all your cocktail accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.

You may not be able to get them an ​​actual​​ Eames lounger, but you can certainly get them this handsome art print that pays homage to the iconic design.