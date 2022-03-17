Children’s Beds on Amazon That You’ll Love Just as Much as Your Kids Do

Looking for the perfect bed frame for your little one? A piece that's both practical and matches the rest of your home's aesthetic? We totally hear you. First and foremost, it's important to pick the style of bed you're looking for. Your options include bunk beds, trundle beds, loft beds, storage beds, and of course — traditional beds. Bunk beds are ideal for two children sharing a room, while trundle beds are perfect for accommodating sleepovers. And if you're working with a small space, loft and storage beds are really smart ways to make the square footage you have go even further. Below, we rounded up our favorite Amazon picks for each of these five models. For reference, we featured frames for twin-size mattresses below, but most of these picks can be purchased in full size and queen size, too.

Best Bunk Beds

Got two kiddos? Look no further than this stunning Scandinavian-style bunk bed. The rich wood stain combines with either white or gray guardrails to create a stunning minimalist sanctuary that you will love just as much as your little ones do.

Best Loft Bed

We are very much here for a full bedroom set. You're getting so much for your money with this sleek loft bed frame accompanied by storage drawers, a bookshelf, and a portable desk. It's sold in a variety of neutral shades and is truly such a smart use of space.

Best Storage Bed

Wave goodbye to wasted space. This modern wood bed frame includes two under-bed storage drawers that can be placed either on the left or right side depending on your room's setup.

Best Trundle Bed

Sleepovers have never looked so good. Another perfect example of making the most of the space you have, this upholstered trundle bed with a tufted headboard is both mega-convenient and mega-stylish.

Best Traditional Bed

It's tough to beat a classic. This pretty pine wood frame brings a clean design to your child's space. And if you later decide to make use of the area below the bed, this frame accommodates coordinating storage drawers or a trundle bed, both sold separately.