This Etsy Find Might Be the Ultimate Cloud Bed Dupe

By Pauline Lacsamana August 29, 2022
Just like Restoration Hardware's famous Cloud Couch, the Cloud Bed is a gorgeous piece of furniture that we would gladly add to our shopping list. With feather-filled cushions and a low, footless frame, it's easily one of the most luxe beds on the market. But at $4,435, the original isn't exactly a budget-friendly find. Luckily, we spotted a solid dupe on Etsy that's just as good and only about one-fourth of the price.

Soft Frame Designs is a star seller on Etsy — and one of our favorite furniture shops on the site — that handcrafts undeniably chic upholstered bed frames in Los Angeles. Each bed is made-to-order with high-density foam, premium fabrics, and no wood or hard surfaces, making it extra lightweight and easy to install. All you need is a box spring to set it up and get your dream bed in a matter of minutes.

And if that's not enough to make you add this to your cart instantly, Soft Frame Designs offers three different options that will get you a dreamy Cloud Bed look:

  • The Classic Set: a standard upholstered bed with a 2.5-inch thick frame and headboard
  • The Ultra Set: an extra plush design with a 5-inch thick frame and headboard
  • The Luna Set: comes with a curved headboard and a 3.5-inch thick frame

With a modern and minimalist vibe, it's safe to say these low-profile beds are the perfect alternative to the RH Cloud Bed.

Shop the Soft Frame Designs Cloud Bed Dupes

1. Soft Frame Designs The Classic Set (Queen), $929.99

2. Soft Frame Designs The Ultra Set (Queen), $999.99

3. Soft Frame Designs The Luna Set (Queen), $959.99

