This DIY Dog Cloud Bed Is Actually Genius (and Adorable)

It's safe to say that the RH Cloud Bed has become a must-have for many. With a plush frame and minimalist look, it's no wonder people flock to Cloud Bed dupes to achieve a similar aesthetic on a budget. But imagine the high-design upholstered bed, except for dogs.

Well, Moochi Pet Beds made that dream a reality by DIYing a soft frame dog bed (essentially a Cloud Bed for dogs) on TikTok, and to say it's adorable is an understatement.

Based on the TikTok, they crafted the bed by building a small wood frame, stapling project foam to it, and upholstering it. Then, they add wooden slats to the base and top it with a Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed. Lastly, they complete the look with an airy blanket and pillows.

According to the comments, Moochi Pet Beds will open up orders for their soft frame dog beds to the Atlanta area soon. For those based outside of Atlanta, they're looking into non-local shipping options. Otherwise, this DIY is definitely worth a try!

