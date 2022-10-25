The 15 Best Beds You Can Buy on Wayfair

Planning on buying your bed frame online? You can't go wrong with a Wayfair find. The one-stop shop for all things home is stocked with both budget-friendly and splurge-worthy beds in a range of decor styles that will make your room both stylish and comfortable. To help you sort through over 50,000 options, we rounded up 15 of our favorites below.

The Best Beds on Wayfair

With a square tufted headboard and slightly tapered legs, this foam-filled bed frame is equal parts modern and cozy.

This solid wood platform bed is just what your midcentury modern bedroom is missing.

A wingback headboard and an upholstery blend of linen and viscose make this high-design Wayfair find worth the price tag.

A black metal frame gives this bed not only an extra sleek look but added durability.

You can't go wrong with a simple silhouette, like this bamboo wood frame with industrial metal accents.

Clean lines and a white frame make this bed versatile enough for any interior design style.

Upgrade your standard bed with this modern and glam design.

Here's a small space solution that's worth the investment. In addition to a weathered wood finish and an industrial-style metal frame, this storage bed has four large drawers for extra bedding, clothes, and more.

With an antique solid wood finish and a matching panel headboard and footboard, this design is made for anyone who loves a farmhouse chic look.

Complete your modern bedroom with this sleek platform bed made from both manufactured and solid wood, and polyester upholstery material. And thanks to wood slats and a center support system, you don't need to buy a box spring.

A wood slat headboard and a natural finish make this a great addition for cozy rustic spaces.

Mesh contemporary design with a touch of midcentury modern and you get this low-profile upholstered platform bed. With tapered legs, foam padding throughout, and a headboard with classic button tufting, it'll be the center of attention in any bedroom.

If you want minimalist and classic bedroom furniture, this sturdy and affordable bed frame will do the trick.

If full-on extravagance is more your vibe, you can't go wrong with this velvet bed with gold accents. It also has a tall channel tufted headboard with foam filling to give it a plush look.

Add a pop of color to your bedroom with this modern-style platform bed frame.