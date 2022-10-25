The 15 Best Beds You Can Buy on Wayfair

By Pauline Lacsamana October 25, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Planning on buying your bed frame online? You can't go wrong with a Wayfair find. The one-stop shop for all things home is stocked with both budget-friendly and splurge-worthy beds in a range of decor styles that will make your room both stylish and comfortable. To help you sort through over 50,000 options, we rounded up 15 of our favorites below.

The Best Beds on Wayfair

1. Latitude Run Summons Upholstered Bed (Queen), $541.66

With a square tufted headboard and slightly tapered legs, this foam-filled bed frame is equal parts modern and cozy.

2. Red Barrel Studio Harney Solid Wood Bed (Queen), $237.11

This solid wood platform bed is just what your midcentury modern bedroom is missing.

3. Joss & Main Tilly Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,249.05

A wingback headboard and an upholstery blend of linen and viscose make this high-design Wayfair find worth the price tag.

4. Mercury Row Mcgovern Bed (Queen), $299.99

A black metal frame gives this bed not only an extra sleek look but added durability.

5. Zipcode Design Parthenia Bed (Queen), $243.99

You can't go wrong with a simple silhouette, like this bamboo wood frame with industrial metal accents.

6. Ebern Designs Saretta Metal Bed (Queen), $346.99

Clean lines and a white frame make this bed versatile enough for any interior design style.

7. Etta Avenue Kayden Upholstered Bed (Queen), $363.19

Upgrade your standard bed with this modern and glam design.

8. Steelside Milliken Storage Bed (Queen), $349.99

Here's a small space solution that's worth the investment. In addition to a weathered wood finish and an industrial-style metal frame, this storage bed has four large drawers for extra bedding, clothes, and more.

9. Three Posts Romney Solid Wood Bed (Queen), $852.74

With an antique solid wood finish and a matching panel headboard and footboard, this design is made for anyone who loves a farmhouse chic look.

10. Wrought Studio Pinheiro Upholstered Bed (Queen), $559.99

Complete your modern bedroom with this sleek platform bed made from both manufactured and solid wood, and polyester upholstery material. And thanks to wood slats and a center support system, you don't need to buy a box spring.

11. Loon Peak Morgan Hill Bed (Queen), $389.99

A wood slat headboard and a natural finish make this a great addition for cozy rustic spaces.

12. Mercury Row Silvey Upholstered Bed (Queen), $653.32

Mesh contemporary design with a touch of midcentury modern and you get this low-profile upholstered platform bed. With tapered legs, foam padding throughout, and a headboard with classic button tufting, it'll be the center of attention in any bedroom.

13. Andover Mills Matheney Metal Bed (Queen), $348

If you want minimalist and classic bedroom furniture, this sturdy and affordable bed frame will do the trick.

14. Mercer41 Aeliana Upholstered Bed (Queen), $2,020

If full-on extravagance is more your vibe, you can't go wrong with this velvet bed with gold accents. It also has a tall channel tufted headboard with foam filling to give it a plush look.

15. Mercury Row Bowdoin Upholstered Bed (Queen), $355.66

Add a pop of color to your bedroom with this modern-style platform bed frame.

