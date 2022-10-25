22 High-Design Wayfair Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Right Now

By Erin Lassner October 25, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Wayfair is known as a destination for thousands upon thousands of pieces of furniture, home decor, kitchenware, appliances, and household essentials. It's certainly one of our and our readers' favorite shopping spots for affordable and reliable finds, and if you search extra hard, there's a very impressive assortment of ultra-luxe, majorly on-trend, designer-worthy buys. To save you time scrolling through Wayfair's endless inventory of products, we rounded up 22 of our favorite high-end looks for less. You may want to thank us in advance.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Blomus Nona Porcelain Table Vases (set of 3), $46.95

See More Photos

This set of three would easily be five times the price anywhere else.

Advertisement

2. Rosdorf Park Einari 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional, $2,199.99

See More Photos

A Bellini sectional recreation for so much less.

Advertisement

3. Orren Ellis Suede Armless Bean Bag Chair & Lounger, $649.99

See More Photos

Equal parts style and comfort, this plush lounger is straight out of your favorite midcentury modern catalog.

Advertisement

4. Blomus Frable Scented Jar Candle, $34.36

See More Photos

This candle's marble lidded vessel takes the intoxicating aroma to the next level.

Advertisement

5. Wrought Studio Abdoulie Glass Table Vase, $44.99

See More Photos

This glass vase will look equally beautiful with or without foliage.

Advertisement

6. AllModern Arc Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair, $600

See More Photos

There is nothing better than a white bouclé swivel chair. Nothing.

Advertisement

7. Ivy Bronx Marble Non-Skid Bookends (set of 2), $66.99

See More Photos

Marble bookends are a no-brainer for a modern shelf.

Advertisement

8. Canora Grey Gaddy Female Body Figure, $50.99

See More Photos

This resin sculpture is both artistic and sophisticated.

9. Latitude Run Rectangle Metal Mirror, $193.83

See More Photos

This gold mirror with subtly rounded edges looks so much pricier than it actually is.

10. Darby Home Co Dickson Cashmere Blanket, $249.99

See More Photos

With 18 shades of cashmere to choose from, you really couldn't ask for anything more.

11. Orren Ellis 7-Piece Coaster Set with Holder, $98.99

See More Photos

These hand-crafted coasters and accompanying holder are perfectly weighty.

12. Haden Dorset 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster, $69.99

See More Photos

Retro appliances are always a good idea. This Haden toaster is an affordable substitution for the iconic Smeg model.

13. Blomus Sono Ceramic Toilet Brush and Holder, $52.99

See More Photos

Repeat after us: Toilet brushes ‌do not‌ need to be ugly.

14. AllModern Orlin Marble Decorative Bowl (set of 4), $92

See More Photos

These versatile petite marble dishes can be used as anything from salt and pepper holders to jewelry dishes.

15. House of Hampton Signe Tray, $69.99

See More Photos

Is it from your local estate sale or Wayfair? The world will never know.

16. Astoria Grand Pamina Stand Bust, $104.99

See More Photos

Molded from cement and mounted on a black metal stand, this exquisite bust will be with you for a lifetime.

17. TerraFlame Wave Concrete Gel Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace, $99

See More Photos

If you haven't yet hopped on the tabletop fire pit train, now's your chance.

18. Selah Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table, $185

See More Photos

It's no surprise this side table has 4.7/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews.

19. Union Rustic Cathrine Rectangle Teak & Wood Non-Slip Shower Mat, $109.99

See More Photos

Wooden shower mats are about 20 notches cooler than their fabric counterparts.

20. Foundstone Soma Upholstered Side Chair (set of 2), $599.99

See More Photos

You won't believe this midcentury duo isn't made from genuine leather.

21. Blomus Drop Handmade Glass Table Vase, $69.98

See More Photos

The contrast between the bulbous base and stark sloped opening is simply perfect.

22. Round Pillow Cover & Insert (set of 2), $129.99

See More Photos

More is always more when it comes to bouclé.

amazon high-design dupes
36 Affordable Amazon Dupes for High-Design Decor and Furniture
by Pauline Lacsamana
wooden candlesticks on shelf
15 High-Design Walmart Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Immediately
by Erin Lassner
christmas candle
20 High-Design Wayfair Finds for the Dreamiest Holiday Home
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy