22 High-Design Wayfair Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Right Now

Wayfair is known as a destination for thousands upon thousands of pieces of furniture, home decor, kitchenware, appliances, and household essentials. It's certainly one of our and our readers' favorite shopping spots for affordable and reliable finds, and if you search extra hard, there's a very impressive assortment of ultra-luxe, majorly on-trend, designer-worthy buys. To save you time scrolling through Wayfair's endless inventory of products, we rounded up 22 of our favorite high-end looks for less. You may want to thank us in advance.

This set of three would easily be five times the price anywhere else.

A Bellini sectional recreation for so much less.

Equal parts style and comfort, this plush lounger is straight out of your favorite midcentury modern catalog.

This candle's marble lidded vessel takes the intoxicating aroma to the next level.

This glass vase will look equally beautiful with or without foliage.

There is nothing better than a white bouclé swivel chair. Nothing.

Marble bookends are a no-brainer for a modern shelf.

This resin sculpture is both artistic and sophisticated.

This gold mirror with subtly rounded edges looks so much pricier than it actually is.

With 18 shades of cashmere to choose from, you really couldn't ask for anything more.

These hand-crafted coasters and accompanying holder are perfectly weighty.

Retro appliances are always a good idea. This Haden toaster is an affordable substitution for the iconic Smeg model.

Repeat after us: Toilet brushes ‌do not‌ need to be ugly.

These versatile petite marble dishes can be used as anything from salt and pepper holders to jewelry dishes.

Is it from your local estate sale or Wayfair? The world will never know.

Molded from cement and mounted on a black metal stand, this exquisite bust will be with you for a lifetime.

If you haven't yet hopped on the tabletop fire pit train, now's your chance.

It's no surprise this side table has 4.7/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews.

Wooden shower mats are about 20 notches cooler than their fabric counterparts.

You won't believe this midcentury duo isn't made from genuine leather.

The contrast between the bulbous base and stark sloped opening is simply perfect.

More is always more when it comes to bouclé.