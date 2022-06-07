These 15 Bouclé Ottomans Are the Perfect Blend of Trendy and Timeless

Trends come and go at a pace that's pretty hard to keep up with. Between viral TikTok videos, fast fashion, an influx of influencer-generated content, and "core" being attached to the end of pretty much every word known to man (enter: cottagecore, goblincore, cluttercore, etc.), it can be tough to predict exactly what's going to stick. But there's one thing we know for sure: Bouclé is here to stay. This nubby, cozy, ultra-chic texture has been making itself known on everything from couches and chairs to pillows and blankets. It's very of-the-moment, yet simultaneously timeless, and we simply can't get enough of it. In fact, you all have shopped our bouclé chair roundup more than any other shopping piece this year, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

With this in mind, we decided to expand our scope to another decor staple: ottomans. This ultra-versatile piece of furniture makes the perfect footrest, makeshift table, extra seat, or additional storage. Prepare to be majorly inspired by these 15 obsession-worthy bouclé poufs, stools, and classic ottomans.

The 15 Best Bouclé Ottomans

This elevated style is both trendy and timeless and somehow costs under $100.

Get a similar look on a bigger scale and with a little extra storage space. Let's face it — you can never have enough.

We're absolutely swooning over this sweet blue mushroom stool. Pick any color of bouclé upholstery, from rust and mustard to gray and black.

This sculptural ottoman from Amazon is densely padded for ultimate comfort and features a removable seat for bonus blanket, book, or remote control storage.

Castlery knows a thing or two about bouclé, and this compact stool surely isn't letting us down. The solid wood frame juxtaposed with the nubby white material is a perfect blend of sleek and soft.

This may very well be our dream piece of furniture. It's modern yet inviting and durable yet comfortable. The bouclé fabric is even stain-resistant.

This low to the ground ottoman epitomizes versatility. Use it as a footrest, coffee table, side table, or extra seat. It's just so plump and hearty in the best way.

You can't go wrong with this simple and affordable pick from Target. It boasts an impressive 4.8/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Lulu and Georgia knows how to nail a classic. Select from a large variety of upholstery, including four shades of bouclé.

Throw a large tray on here and it'll easily double as a roomy coffee table. It's sold in this rich licorice as well as light buttermilk bouclé.

This storage stool will work seamlessly in any room and with just about any decor style.

Looking for a similar silhouette with a pop of color? Opt for the Beaufort by Anthropologie in either gold or blush bouclé.

It doesn't get much cooler than this crisp white geometric ottoman from Homary. Plus, its long length makes it ideal for a bigger area, like the entryway or foot of the bed.

Keep it casual with this ridiculously plush pouf. Easily move it from place to place with the attached handle.

This ottoman from The Citizenry is the perfect example of a worthwhile splurge. This beauty is made from start to finish in a fair-trade environment in a design studio in Tonalá, Guadalajara.

