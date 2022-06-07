These 15 Bouclé Ottomans Are the Perfect Blend of Trendy and Timeless

By Erin Lassner June 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Trends come and go at a pace that's pretty hard to keep up with. Between viral TikTok videos, fast fashion, an influx of influencer-generated content, and "core" being attached to the end of pretty much every word known to man (enter: cottagecore, goblincore, cluttercore, etc.), it can be tough to predict exactly what's going to stick. But there's one thing we know for sure: Bouclé is here to stay. This nubby, cozy, ultra-chic texture has been making itself known on everything from couches and chairs to pillows and blankets. It's very of-the-moment, yet simultaneously timeless, and we simply can't get enough of it. In fact, you all have shopped our bouclé chair roundup more than any other shopping piece this year, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

With this in mind, we decided to expand our scope to another decor staple: ottomans. This ultra-versatile piece of furniture makes the perfect footrest, makeshift table, extra seat, or additional storage. Prepare to be majorly inspired by these 15 obsession-worthy bouclé poufs, stools, and classic ottomans.

The 15 Best Bouclé Ottomans

1. Evodeko Cylinder Bouclé Footstool, $92.81

Advertisement

See More Photos

This elevated style is both trendy and timeless and somehow costs under $100.

Advertisement

2. Joss & Main Helene Round Storage Ottoman, $375

See More Photos

Get a similar look on a bigger scale and with a little extra storage space. Let's face it — you can never have enough.

Advertisement

3. 1stDibs Blue Bouclé Mushroom Ottoman, $375

See More Photos

We're absolutely swooning over this sweet blue mushroom stool. Pick any color of bouclé upholstery, from rust and mustard to gray and black.

Advertisement

4. Modway Nebula Bouclé Upholstered Ottoman, $274.88

See More Photos

This sculptural ottoman from Amazon is densely padded for ultimate comfort and features a removable seat for bonus blanket, book, or remote control storage.

Advertisement

5. Castlery Kit Bouclé Stool, $189

See More Photos

Castlery knows a thing or two about bouclé, and this compact stool surely isn't letting us down. The solid wood frame juxtaposed with the nubby white material is a perfect blend of sleek and soft.

Advertisement

6. Milloze Pebbles Ottoman, $449.95-$599.95

See More Photos

This may very well be our dream piece of furniture. It's modern yet inviting and durable yet comfortable. The bouclé fabric is even stain-resistant.

Advertisement

7. Burke Decor Discus Bouclé Ottoman, $498

See More Photos

This low to the ground ottoman epitomizes versatility. Use it as a footrest, coffee table, side table, or extra seat. It's just so plump and hearty in the best way.

8. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Lynwood Square Upholstered Cube, $100

See More Photos

You can't go wrong with this simple and affordable pick from Target. It boasts an impressive 4.8/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

9. Lulu and Georgia Bailee Ottoman, $598

See More Photos

Lulu and Georgia knows how to nail a classic. Select from a large variety of upholstery, including four shades of bouclé.

10. Burke Decor Robbie Ottoman Sofa, $308

See More Photos

Throw a large tray on here and it'll easily double as a roomy coffee table. It's sold in this rich licorice as well as light buttermilk bouclé.

11. Homary White Bouclé Vanity Stool, $243.99

See More Photos

This storage stool will work seamlessly in any room and with just about any decor style.

12. Anthropologie Beaufort Bouclé Storage Ottoman, $428

See More Photos

Looking for a similar silhouette with a pop of color? Opt for the Beaufort by Anthropologie in either gold or blush bouclé.

13. Homary Modern White Entryway Bench, $239.99

See More Photos

It doesn't get much cooler than this crisp white geometric ottoman from Homary. Plus, its long length makes it ideal for a bigger area, like the entryway or foot of the bed.

14. Creative Co-Op Woven Cotton Bouclé Handle Pouf, $212.80

See More Photos

Keep it casual with this ridiculously plush pouf. Easily move it from place to place with the attached handle.

15. The Citizenry Centro Bouclé Ottoman, $785

See More Photos

This ottoman from The Citizenry is the perfect example of a worthwhile splurge. This beauty is made from start to finish in a fair-trade environment in a design studio in Tonalá, Guadalajara.

More Ottomans

Pottery Barn Danish Leather Sling Stool, $199
10 Perfect Ottomans for Your Small Space
by Erin Lassner
best ottomans on amazon
The 10 Best Amazon Ottomans to Elevate Your Space
by Pauline Lacsamana
woven velvet pouf
Why Poufs Are the Missing Piece of Your Home Decor Puzzle
by Erin Lassner

More Bouclé Furniture

Ivory rounded boucle chair
The 20 Best Dupes for CB2's Viral Bouclé Chair
by Erin Lassner
rounded boucle sectional
The Dreamiest Bouclé Sofas at Every Price Point
by Erin Lassner
cream Sherpa chair
Everyone Needs This Ultra-Luxe $300 Bouclé Chair From Target
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy