Our 18 Favorite Etsy Shops of 2022

When it comes to supporting small businesses and shopping for unique finds, Etsy has all the bases covered. Whether you're looking for handmade furniture or the perfect gift, there are thousands upon thousands of options a click away. But to narrow it down a bit, we rounded up 18 of our favorites below.

Our Favorite Etsy Shops of 2022

If you love minimalist design (and a solid Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed dupe), you need to check out Soft Frame Designs on Etsy.

Whether you want to dress up your space or you have a special occasion planned, you can count on Greenery Backdrop to have affordable dried florals.

If wavy decor, pastel flowers, and extra storage sound like a dream come true, head on over to Shop Curious HNL. The Hawaii-based shop specializes in adorable shelving that will make any wall pop.

In the market for truly unique rugs? This Moroccan Etsy shop is stocked with hundreds of them.

Modern cat furniture was a hit with Hunker readers this year, and it turns out you can shop one of our favorite high-design pet brands right on Etsy. The Mau Store has everything from extra-large cat trees with unique natural wood accents to ultra-modern, pyramid-shaped cat beds.

The checkered trend made its way to an unlikely piece of home decor, and it happens to be a match made in heaven. On top of stylish coasters, Subtle Art Studios makes incense holders, photo stands, and trays.

Based in Seattle, Kent and Co. Handmade is a woman-owned brand that makes soy candles, one of our favorites being a luxe for less Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupe.

Based in Massachusetts, Himalayan Art has a selection of luxe textiles, including blankets, rugs, and scarves. It's also home to an Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket dupe that's extra soft with a burst of color but more budget friendly.

If you're in the market for high-quality furniture, look no further than PWoodPro. The Poland-based shop has over 100 coffee tables, nightstands, and more. But we're partial to its collection of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-style desks as the perfect pieces to elevate your home office.

KNOTS Studio is filled with — you guessed it — hundreds of knot-style home decor, including plenty of knot pillow dupes.

Have a love for linen? Magic Linen is stocked with everything from bed sheets to loungewear so you can deck out every bit of your home (including yourself) in the breezy fabric.

The Netherlands-based Etsy shop sells stunning fiber wall art. With geometric designs, each piece is handmade by Nom with 100% cotton using weaving techniques and macrame.​

Run by New-York-based designers Han Kwon and Jieun Youn, Gemwelove offers pastel-painted handmade goods, like concrete decor plates and flower vases.

Get a bouquet that will last forever with dried, preserved, and silk flowers from Lobo Floral. The seller was also featured in the colorful Prabal Gurung x Etsy collection in 2021.

Crafted Glory Design offers handcrafted furniture and decor made from the wood of your choosing, including walnut, cherry, and maple.

This eco-friendly soy candle shop has delicious scents ranging from matcha latte to cereal. For every candle purchased, one tree is planted.

Whether you want to make an accent wall or are looking for a renter-friendly solution to dress up your space, you're going to want to check out Scandinavian Workshop. This Etsy shop offers removable wallpaper in almost 300 patterns.

This Portland-based shop specializes in sustainably made 3D-printed home goods, including modern lamps, vases, and even holiday decor.