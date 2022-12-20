Our 18 Favorite Etsy Shops of 2022

By Pauline Lacsamana December 20, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

When it comes to supporting small businesses and shopping for unique finds, Etsy has all the bases covered. Whether you're looking for handmade furniture or the perfect gift, there are thousands upon thousands of options a click away. But to narrow it down a bit, we rounded up 18 of our favorites below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Our Favorite Etsy Shops of 2022

1. Soft Frame Designs

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you love minimalist design (and a solid Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed dupe), you need to check out Soft Frame Designs on Etsy.

Advertisement

Our pick:Soft Frame Designs Ultra Bed Frame and Headboard Set, starting at $779.99

2. Greenery Backdrop

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Whether you want to dress up your space or you have a special occasion planned, you can count on Greenery Backdrop to have affordable dried florals.

Advertisement

Our pick:Greenery Backdrop Dried Flower Bouquet, starting at $15.92

3. Shop Curious HNL

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If wavy decor, pastel flowers, and extra storage sound like a dream come true, head on over to Shop Curious HNL. The Hawaii-based shop specializes in adorable shelving that will make any wall pop.

Advertisement

Our pick:Shop Curious HNL Original Wavy Wall Shelf, $46

4. Art Lina Rugs

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

In the market for truly unique rugs? This Moroccan Etsy shop is stocked with hundreds of them.

Advertisement

Our pick:Art Lina Rugs Checkered Handmade Rug (5 by 8), $1,941.50

5. The Mau Store

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Modern cat furniture was a hit with Hunker readers this year, and it turns out you can shop one of our favorite high-design pet brands right on Etsy. The Mau Store has everything from extra-large cat trees with unique natural wood accents to ultra-modern, pyramid-shaped cat beds.

Advertisement

Our pick:The Mau Store Wood Cat Tree Tower, $289

6. Subtle Art Studios

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The checkered trend made its way to an unlikely piece of home decor, and it happens to be a match made in heaven. On top of stylish coasters, Subtle Art Studios makes incense holders, photo stands, and trays.

Advertisement

Our pick:Subtle Art Studios Glass Tile Coaster, $18

7. Kent and Co. Handmade

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Based in Seattle, Kent and Co. Handmade is a woman-owned brand that makes soy candles, one of our favorites being a luxe for less Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupe.

Advertisement

Our pick:Kent and Co. Handmade Santal Soy Candle, starting at $20

8. Himalayan Art

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Based in Massachusetts, Himalayan Art has a selection of luxe textiles, including blankets, rugs, and scarves. It's also home to an Hermés Avalon Throw Blanket dupe that's extra soft with a burst of color but more budget friendly.

Advertisement

Our pick:Himalayan Art Wool Blanket, $79.99

9. PWoodPro

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're in the market for high-quality furniture, look no further than PWoodPro. The Poland-based shop has over 100 coffee tables, nightstands, and more. But we're partial to its collection of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-style desks as the perfect pieces to elevate your home office.

Advertisement

Our pick:PWoodPro Bookcase Desk, $1,723.87

10. KNOTS Studio

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

KNOTS Studio is filled with — you guessed it — hundreds of knot-style home decor, including plenty of knot pillow dupes.

Our pick:KNOTS Studio Velvet Knot Pillow, $110

11. Magic Linen

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Have a love for linen? Magic Linen is stocked with everything from bed sheets to loungewear so you can deck out every bit of your home (including yourself) in the breezy fabric.

Our pick:Magic Linen Linen Bedding Set in Olive Green, starting at $210

12. Studio Nom

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The Netherlands-based Etsy shop sells stunning fiber wall art. With geometric designs, each piece is handmade by Nom with 100% cotton using weaving techniques and macrame.​

Our pick:Studio Nom Geo Series Wall Art, starting at $61.09

13. Gemwelove

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Run by New-York-based designers Han Kwon and Jieun Youn, Gemwelove offers pastel-painted handmade goods, like concrete decor plates and flower vases.

Our pick:Gemwelove Concrete Tray, starting at $20

14. Lobo Floral

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get a bouquet that will last forever with dried, preserved, and silk flowers from Lobo Floral. The seller was also featured in the colorful Prabal Gurung x Etsy collection in 2021.

Our pick:Lobo Floral Neutral Bouquet, $65

15. Crafted Glory Design

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Crafted Glory Design offers handcrafted furniture and decor made from the wood of your choosing, including walnut, cherry, and maple.

Our pick:Crafted Glory Design Cross-legged Coffee Table, starting at $1,300

16. Mala

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This eco-friendly soy candle shop has delicious scents ranging from matcha latte to cereal. For every candle purchased, one tree is planted.

Our pick:Mala Cereal Soy Candle, starting at $16.83

17. Scandinavian Workshop

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Whether you want to make an accent wall or are looking for a renter-friendly solution to dress up your space, you're going to want to check out Scandinavian Workshop. This Etsy shop offers removable wallpaper in almost 300 patterns.

Our pick:Scandinavian Workshop Arches Peel and Stick Wallpaper, starting at $0.83

18. Honey and Ivy

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This Portland-based shop specializes in sustainably made 3D-printed home goods, including modern lamps, vases, and even holiday decor.

Our pick:Honey and Ivy Aspen Table Lamp, $49.99

Betsu Studio etsy furniture shop
The 15 Best Furniture Shops on Etsy
by Pauline Lacsamana
best etsy gifts 2022
30 Unique Etsy Gifts for Everyone on Your List
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy