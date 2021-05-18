Just 13 Scandinavian Desks for the Nordic Home Office of Your Dreams

Whether you have a home office space dedicated to Scandinavian styling or you simply want to go the minimalist route with all of your office furniture, you just can't go wrong with a Scandinavian desk.

You might be wondering: ​What exactly are the characteristics of a Scandinavian desk?​ While shopping, you'll want to keep an eye out for designs made out of high-quality wood, in particular, desks that showcase clean lines, angled legs, minimal details, nods to midcentury modern design, and at times, hairpin legs. This aesthetic is straightforward yet stylish, so you won't see any desks with overly ornate or flowery designs. And even though Scandinavian-style desks are favored by minimalists, they don't skimp on functionality. Think streamlined drawers and cubbies that quietly tuck into the overall design.

Complete your Nordic-inspired workspace with a Scandinavian office chair, too. Look for venerated designers like Arne Jacobsen or Hans Wegner to add a bit of authenticity. But before we get too carried away, here are 13 Scandinavian desks that are just as chic as they are functional.

In a coffee or oak finish, this economical, wood writing desk found on Wayfair is as unfussy as it gets with sleek, simple drawers that can stash papers away. More importantly, it provides plenty of room to spread out with your laptop.

Crafted by an artisan on Etsy, this Scandinavian office desk is all-too-polished but carries a hint of visual interest thanks to the wood detailing that connects the legs. The subtle addition makes for a desk that doesn't feel ​too​ minimalist.

This home office desk from Target features recognizable Scandinavian-inspired legs, but the oval-shaped top offers some design intrigue with its white hue and subtle paneling. The coolest thing about this desk? The panels slide to reveal artfully hidden storage areas.

Who says that a small desk can't carry tons of Scandinavian flair? This solid wood table from Article certainly fits the bill, showcasing a smooth oval top, simple legs, and two drawers.

Although Scandinavian desks are all about minimalism, you can always opt for a large option if that suits your needs better. This one by Scandinavian Designs still has that linear, Nordic vibe we all know and love, but the sizeable cabinet also provides ample storage.

If you're dealing with a small space but desire a standing desk with a Scandinavian touch, look no further than this piece from Artifox. You can order it as a sitting or standing desk and it's available in your choice of finishes — including walnut, white oak, and black oak.

For a tried-and-true Danish look for your office desk, consider investing in this beauty available at the Danish Design Store. With visuals that look as if they've been pulled from 1960s Denmark, you're sure to love this ageless piece of office furniture for years to come.

We have news for you — not all Scandinavian desks are wood, black, or white. In fact, you can get a little playful with color. This one from Poppin is a prime example, and it has a handy storage drawer to boot.

West Elm is an ideal destination for Scandinavian-style desks, and this wooden gem is proof positive the retailer knows what it's doing. It's as uncomplicated and stylish as you can possibly get.

For just a touch of modern style mixed with Scandinavian aesthetics, look to this handsome find from no other than Danish brand Menu. The sleek, wall-mounted design (reminiscent of shelving) is simple yet eye-catching, and serves as an effective, not to mention clutter-free, desk that would be ideal in a tiny WFH setup.

This Scandinavian-inspired oak desk from Article takes functionality to the next level. You have the choice between two different lengths (long or short) to give you the best fit for your home office. Plus, if you're in the market for a dining table that doubles as a desk, the "longer" option is just the ticket.

If you're longing for a Scandinavian-style desk but don't have a huge budget (or a huge amount of space), IKEA is pretty much a no-brainer. This petite yet stylish option will fit just about anywhere, and it even comes with a small drawer to stash essentials. The keyhole-inspired drawer pull is just the icing on the cake.