20 Minimalist Desks to Help Set Up a Home Office Anywhere

The hunt for minimalist desks is on the rise, and we can totally see why. Whether you're short on square footage and are in need of a compact workspace or you find yourself more productive when working from a simple, clean surface, leave it to a minimalist desk setup to have you feeling the most productive yet. Plus, streamlined desks might even encourage you to keep your home office more organized and tidy since a single drawer allows you to stow papers, pens, and supplies without hoarding unnecessary items.

To help you create the workspace of your dreams, we rounded up 20 minimalist desks that will give you a clutter-free home office in no time.

The Best Minimalist Desks

In need of a small home office desk? Look no further than this sleek find from Apt2B. It has a wide drawer, curved edges, a steel frame, and a minimalist and modern design that will elevate any space.

Let's be clear — there's no doubt that this glass writing desk has the minimalist and modern touch your office space is missing.

Standing desks have become a staple in many ergonomic home offices, and this Amazon find happens to be a best-seller. This option has a slightly curved design, giving it an edge over the competition.

Crafted from sustainably sourced solid wood, this versatile Pottery Barn desk with rounded edges can transition from a spacious L-shaped desk to a more compact silhouette.

Add a touch of color to your minimalist home office with a simple yet stunning writing desk from AllModern. With a sturdy powder-coated metal frame, it comes with a single drawer that you install on either side.

Spacious and surprisingly chic, you won't believe this minimalist desk is on Amazon.

With tapered legs and contrasting colors, this desk gives us major minimalist and midcentury modern vibes. And in addition to offering ample desk space, it also has a built-in storage shelf where you can store extra desk organizers and office supplies.

You can't go wrong with a simple black desk. It's ideal for small spaces and has a single drawer to house your WFH essentials.

If clean lines and a simple design are what you're after, you need this office desk from Branch. Choose from four desktop and three leg colors to match it perfectly to your home office. Plus, it comes with a brushed grommet for cable management so you don't have to worry about wires messing up your minimalist desk setup.

This ladder desk offers functionality for small spaces thanks to the space-saving desktop and additional shelves for barely there storage. The iron frame and matte gray finish fit seamlessly with your current decor.

With a clean, unobstructed surface so you can get down to work without distractions, this gorgeous desk is propped on four angular legs and features two pull-out drawers for concealing paperwork and office supplies.

Perfect for city apartments, this small-scale, wooden desk boasts a pencil drawer (that can be assembled either on the right- or left-hand side) to keep things tidy.

Whether you're working from home or need a large surface space for DIY crafting, this minimalist desk is the ultimate workspace. The multicompartment storage drawer helps organize your accessories while the back storage compartment hides and manages cords.

With a streamlined silhouette, this ivory wood desk has pretty lucite and brass accents to put a glamorous spin on minimalism. Stash your desk supplies in the two spacious drawers so you have a clean tabletop to work from.

Completely customizable, you can adjust the height on this chic desk — so it can double as a desk for you and your children — and arrange the moveable storage boxes to suit your needs.

Combining midcentury and minimalist design, this desk is crafted with a single-drawer desktop; an open cubby for organizing office essentials; and sleek, tapered legs that are easily screwed into place (no tools necessary).

This pick from Burrow is the definition of "good things come in small packages." It's perfect for apartments and won't look like a total eyesore if your WFH space happens to be in your living room or bedroom. Despite its small size, it has a pocket shelf that you can use to hide away your laptop, keyboard, and more.

Here's a modular desk that's both minimalist and modern. On top of hooks for headphones and a cable grid for pesky wires, it's spacious enough that you can add accessories like shelves and monitor stands for an extra-productive and organized workspace.

This desk might technically be for kids, but it's also a dream for small spaces.

With hairpin legs and a built-in desk riser, this Wayfair desk is both stylish and functional.