25 Compact Desks for Small Spaces in Any Home

Let's be honest — having a dedicated workspace when you work remotely can do wonders for your productivity. But you don't need to go all out with tons of brand new office furniture to create the perfect home office. Even if you don't have much square footage to work with (and you're tempted to work from your dining table instead), all you really need is a compact desk. From wall-mounted designs to options with extra shelving and drawers for at-home office supplies, here are the 25 best desks for small spaces below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Do a double take: This ultra-minimalist desk actually only has two legs, and mounts to the wall at the back, so there's truly nothing unnecessary holding you back. It's also available with or without a single drawer if you're really trying to pare back.

Perfect for apartment living, West Elm has shrunken the classic midcentury secretary desk so it's only 28 inches wide and 15 inches deep — small enough to fit in any corner. (We'd even perch a carafe on top and use it as a nightstand.)

A little detail goes a long way. This solid mango wood piece offers a surprising amount of storage, with hidden compartments and trap doors inside for stashing pencils and papers. (And really, who doesn't love a secret compartment?)

Go ahead and find a better solid wood desk for the price — we'll wait. This handsome piece from Wayfair feels elevated and unexpected with its two-tone coloring and modern-style tapered legs.

Advertisement

Go for a rustic, vintage look with this distressed secretary desk. Made from solid wood with a super compact size, it's ideal for small spaces and for anyone who needs a little extra storage. The top lifts open for additional shelf space to reveal two drawers, and there's a pullout surface that can be used as a keyboard tray.

When all else fails, go with a wall-mounted design that won't take up floor space. This rustic and modern-style fold-out table can be used as a wall desk for extra small spaces or even a laundry folding station.

A little bit boho but undeniably versatile, this small desk packs a punch style-wise with textured drawers in bright, crisp white — just the thing to get your creativity flowing. (Plus, it transitions nicely into a sleek entryway table when not in use.)

Another floating desk fave, this substantial style from Horne has pretty much endless possibilities — we could see it doing double duty as a landing pad in the front hall, or installed beside the bar cart as an extra surface for hosting cocktail hour.

Advertisement

Just because you're getting to work doesn't mean your desk has to feel serious and stuffy. PBteen's glam gilded version adds a hint of shine to your home office.

What this desk lacks in storage, it more than makes up for in versatility. Designed to maximize space for Poppin's colorful rolling files underneath, its understated frame is durable and sturdy — the perfect addition to a simple work-from-home station.

A ladder desk is another space-saving item we love. Perfect for living rooms when you don't have an official WFH office space, it essentially is a two-for-one piece of furniture that combines a bookshelf and a work surface.

Leave it to Amazon to have an affordable and top-rated standing desk. This option has an electric lift system and four preset options to adjust your desk height with ease.

Advertisement

Whether you're working, crafting, or writing, this tiny desk will do the trick. Its compact design also features a built-in charging station with two USB ports and two outlets.

If you're really tight on space, go for a folding desk. This minimalist design can be broken out during the workday, then folded and tucked away in a closet when you're done.

This adorable and modern corner desk has a small drawer for pens, notebooks, and documents, and a convenient shelf to house extra books, trinkets, and anything else you want to dress up your workspace with.

This sleek desk with a tempered glass top is a stylish and functional addition to your home office. With a depth of 14 inches, it has just the right amount of space for your laptop and a few work essentials, and has a small shelf to help keep your space clutter-free.

Advertisement

With clean lines and a minimalist design, this small space-friendly desk offers a spacious work surface and a single drawer for all your small office supplies.

This wall-mounted desk not only has a fold-out work surface; it also has a two-door cabinet for extra storage.

Combine midcentury modern design and a touch of bohemian style and you get this stylish desk. It has two drawers with handwoven rattan inlays and gold knobs for a beautiful and compact workstation.

Take advantage of every corner of your home with this multifunctional and modern desk from Amazon. This workstation can be used as a standard desk or can be configured into an L-shape on either the right or left side as a corner desk.

Advertisement

Elevate any small WFH space with this glam-meets-midcentury modern-style desk complete with a marble design and hairpin legs. It has two open cubicles so you can stash away your work laptop, extra cords, and more.

This small desk has a convenient hutch with shelving and a magnetic bulletin board to hang up your to-do lists, notes, and more.

Gone are the days of digging behind or under your desk to get to an outlet. This desk comes with four USB ports to charge any extra devices.

Skip the hassle and have your desk ready in a matter of seconds with this two-tier folding desk. It has additional shelf space to place your computer monitor or other work essentials and can easily be stored under couches or beds at the end of the day.

Advertisement

Here's another bookcase/desk combo that you can fit in almost any living room, dining room, or bedroom. It's made with a powder-coated steel frame and wood shelves that come in multiple finishes to match the rest of your home decor and living space.