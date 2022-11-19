10 Stylish Coasters That Prove Design Details Matter

By Carrie Carrollo November 19, 2022
Two things that don't mix well? Moisture and the fragile surfaces that may be covering your coffee table or countertops. That's where coasters come in. Designed to add an absorbent and protective layer between your drinks and tabletops, they're a small but functional necessity in most people's homes. So why not have them be stylish too?

Ahead, we've rounded up 10 design-forward coaster sets that provide both form and function. Available in a variety of textures, colors, and materials, there's something to match every home decor style and preference. Scroll to shop our favorite stylish coasters on the internet.

The Best Stylish Coasters

1. H&M Marble Coasters (set of 4), $29.99

Sleek and simple yet incredibly stylish, this coaster set from H&M offers a trifecta of design benefits. Plus, it comes complete with a metal holder for easy storage.

2. POKETO Bamboo Coasters in Colorblock (set of 4), $24

Breathe life and color into your home decor thanks to this bamboo coaster set. It features a colorblock pattern and bright palette for an artsy touch.

3. Jipi Makana Coasters (set of 4), $45

Love the look and texture of rattan furniture and decor pieces? Try it on a smaller scale with this set of artisan coasters.

4. Graf Lantz Merino Wool Felt Round Coasters (set of 6), $39

Give your tabletop surfaces extra layers of protection with these merino wool felt coasters from Graf Lantz. The round, 5-millimeter-thick coasters absorb moisture efficiently and offer a minimal look.

5. Juvale Bamboo Wood Coasters With Holder (set of 6), $24.99

These bamboo wood coasters (and matching holder) will look great on any tabletop. They're also an Amazon best-seller with nearly 600 positive reviews.

6. Zara Embroidered Cotton Coasters (set of 4), $25.90

Dainty and feminine, these embroidered cotton coasters are a sweet foundation for delicate champagne flutes and sleek highball glasses alike.

7. Eames Chair Coasters (set of 4), $25

Design history buffs will appreciate this set of Eames chair coasters available at the MoMA Design Store.

8. Areaware Glass Grid Coasters (set of 4), $48

Glass coasters feel instantly elevated, and the tiny dot pattern on these offers a playfully simple design upgrade. Buy them as a thoughtful housewarming gift or grab them for yourself.

9. Gaetano Pesce Resin Coasters (set of 2), $30

For those who favor more organic shapes and uncommon design choices, these Gaetano Pesce coasters are a colorful treat. They're sold in sets of two and are offered in tons of color combos.

10. Steak Diane La Fumée Coasters (set of 4), $120

You haven't seen square coasters like this before. This made-to-order gingham set is from small kitchenware brand Steak Diane (which, pssst, also offers matching placemats).

