7 Stunning Coaster Sets You Will Not Believe Are From Amazon

By Erin Lassner May 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Coasters are one of those purchases that is equal parts practical and decorative. While these accessories are essential to protect your most beloved surfaces, they're also accents that can add some major pizzazz to your living, dining, and lounging spaces.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Whether you're seeking neutral coasters to effortlessly blend into your home or bolder models that'll solicit endless compliments, Amazon has a quality and affordable pick for you. From wool coasters to wooden coasters to stunners crafted from agate slices, we've rounded up our seven favorites from Amazon that we're quite certain you'll love as much as we do. Cheers to maintaining our tables' finishes and looking good while doing it.

Advertisement

Best Felt Coasters

Aside from its casually cool look, merino wool is an incredibly practical material for a coaster. It absorbs 30% of its weight without feeling wet. Plus, the fabric is really durable, so your purchase will certainly last a long time.

AMAZON

Graf Lantz Bierfilzl Round Felt Coasters (set of 4)

$24.00

These 100% merino wool felt coasters are undeniably cool. Choose from a four-pack of circle coasters, a four-pack of squares, or a six-pack of squares. And whether you're a neutral lover or bright shade enthusiast, there's a color scheme for you.

Best Wood Coasters

A set of wooden coasters housed in a leather container is a true no brainer. The raised edges are cleverly crafted to catch condensation and the eight-pack is perfect for large families or house guests.

AMAZON

Goh Dodd Wood Drink Coasters with Leather Holder (set of 8)

$23.99

These timeless coasters look straight out of a Restoration Hardware catalog. Between the rich walnut wood and leather holder, your table's about to get a hefty dose of class.

Advertisement

Best Marble Coasters

You really can't go wrong with marble coasters. Whether you prefer white marble or black, your table is about to be decked out in luxe natural stone. The accompanying marble holder ties it all together.

AMAZON

RADICALn Round Marble Coasters (set of 6)

$21.85

Choose between slick white and moody black marble for this set of six handmade coasters with an accompanying holder. It's quite rare to find marble coasters for this much of a steal, so we recommend acting fast.

Best Slate Coasters

If you're drawn to a modern aesthetic, these black slate coasters with natural rough edges will fit the bill. They're also crazy-affordable and come in a round model if that better suits your fancy.

AMAZON

Monkey Sun Black Slate Stone Coasters (set of 6)

$12.99

Love the rustic vibes? Look no further than this set of 100% natural slate stone coasters. Select between square and round drink holders in sets of either six or 12.

Advertisement

Best Crystal Coasters

Incorporate gemstones into your home in a practical way. No two pieces will ever be the same, adding to the special nature of these coasters. And if you're drawn to more color, opt for the equally beautiful blue agate set.

AMAZON

Animal Purity Brazilian Agate Coasters

$47.39

These agate coasters are pure eye candy. The design-forward gift for yourself or a loved one, these crystal stunners feature one-of-a-kind geodes wrapped in the most striking golden metal trim.

Best Ceramic Coasters

Embrace your artsy side with these multicolor ceramic coasters. There's cork secured to the bottom to prevent any scratching. Plus, the set of six comes in adorable packaging if you're looking for a great gift option.

AMAZON

Lifver Ceramic Terrazzo Coasters (set of 6)

$14.99

These bestsellers are both trendy and timeless. Three of the coasters feature warm tones, and three feature cool colors, both of which are neutral yet fun. They're also super absorbent and come with a simple metal holder.

Best Cork Coasters

These coasters have it all. They're slip-resistant, scratch-resistant, super absorbent, and created from 100% recycled cork. They're the epitome of a 50% practical and 50% stylish product.

AMAZON

Cocowhoa Recycled Drink Coasters (set of 4)

$13.11

Both design-forward and practical, these 100% recycled coasters are both scratch- and slip-resistant. The rounded edges perfectly soften the square shape.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy