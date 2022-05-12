7 Stunning Coaster Sets You Will Not Believe Are From Amazon

Coasters are one of those purchases that is equal parts practical and decorative. While these accessories are essential to protect your most beloved surfaces, they're also accents that can add some major pizzazz to your living, dining, and lounging spaces.

Whether you're seeking neutral coasters to effortlessly blend into your home or bolder models that'll solicit endless compliments, Amazon has a quality and affordable pick for you. From wool coasters to wooden coasters to stunners crafted from agate slices, we've rounded up our seven favorites from Amazon that we're quite certain you'll love as much as we do. Cheers to maintaining our tables' finishes and looking good while doing it.

Best Felt Coasters

These 100% merino wool felt coasters are undeniably cool. Choose from a four-pack of circle coasters, a four-pack of squares, or a six-pack of squares. And whether you're a neutral lover or bright shade enthusiast, there's a color scheme for you.

Best Wood Coasters

These timeless coasters look straight out of a Restoration Hardware catalog. Between the rich walnut wood and leather holder, your table's about to get a hefty dose of class.

Best Marble Coasters

Choose between slick white and moody black marble for this set of six handmade coasters with an accompanying holder. It's quite rare to find marble coasters for this much of a steal, so we recommend acting fast.

Best Slate Coasters

Love the rustic vibes? Look no further than this set of 100% natural slate stone coasters. Select between square and round drink holders in sets of either six or 12.

Best Crystal Coasters

These agate coasters are pure eye candy. The design-forward gift for yourself or a loved one, these crystal stunners feature one-of-a-kind geodes wrapped in the most striking golden metal trim.

Best Ceramic Coasters

These bestsellers are both trendy and timeless. Three of the coasters feature warm tones, and three feature cool colors, both of which are neutral yet fun. They're also super absorbent and come with a simple metal holder.

Best Cork Coasters

Both design-forward and practical, these 100% recycled coasters are both scratch- and slip-resistant. The rounded edges perfectly soften the square shape.