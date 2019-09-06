This Bright and Breezy Dining Room Design Is Basically Perfection

​How to get the 'gram:​ This uplifting dining room design is equal parts bright, breezy, and inviting. Natural wood is a great way to instantly add welcoming warmth to a space, especially when it brings dimension to a clean white color palette like this one. Pair that wood with a bunch of botanicals and pops of warm hues and you'll have an inviting, organic oasis, no matter the space you're working with.