Try This: Adding a Pop of Color to a Cool White and Neutral Kitchen

​How to get the look:​ The sleek, airy silhouettes in this contemporary kitchen design are a great way to give any space a visually satisfying and ultra-relaxing vibe. And if you pair those structural silhouettes with a cool white color palette, functional organic accents, and a fresh pop of color — which is an original piece from artist Svetlana Shigroff — then you'll have an easy breezy space that you'll love for years to come.