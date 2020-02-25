Try This: Adding a Pop of Color to a Cool White and Neutral Kitchen

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated April 3, 2022
White contemporary kitchen with wooden cabinets and industrial white and black island on wheels
credit: Brandon Stanley

Who:Kelly Van Patter, interior and production designer

Where:​ Landers, California

How to get the look:​ The sleek, airy silhouettes in this contemporary kitchen design are a great way to give any space a visually satisfying and ultra-relaxing vibe. And if you pair those structural silhouettes with a cool white color palette, functional organic accents, and a fresh pop of color — which is an original piece from artist Svetlana Shigroff — then you'll have an easy breezy space that you'll love for years to come.

