15 Chic Dining Room Tables Under $300

The kitchen and dining room tend to be the heart of the home where friends and family gather, share meals, and spend time together. A vessel for hosting dinner parties, game nights, and holiday feasts, finding a dining table that's both affordable and fits your space (hey, city dwellers!) can be tough. Luckily, we've scoured the internet for the 15 best dining tables that are perfect for any home.

For minimalist, sleek pieces at an affordable price, there are few places better than IKEA. The Swedish brand has mastered Scandinavian design, and this dining table, which easily fits four, is a testament to that. The Lisabo Table is easy to assemble and durable, and can add extra warmth to a dining space.

This drop leaf table, with a 42-inch diameter, is the perfect dining table for small spaces — drop one side to position the table against a wall, further reducing the space it takes up. On top of apartment-friendly dimensions, the Dublin Round table is made of solid wood and is available in two finishes.

Midcentury modern fans will love this timeless four-seater dining table. Composed of clean lines and subtle curves, this natural wood table pairs seamlessly with any dining chair combination.

Have a smaller dining room? A glass table can give the illusion of more space. This modern dining table from Wayfair has eye-catching touches, like the sleek stainless steel base that appears more art than furniture.

Incorporate European vibes into your home easily with this Scandinavian-inspired cafe table. This stylish centerpiece seats up to four and can hold cheese and charcuterie boards for a party or a dinner spread for an intimate night with friends.

Believe it or not, you can get a gorgeous large eight-seat dining table without breaking the bank. We love the rustic flair the metal legs give this table and recommend lining one side with a bench for a unique look.

Affordable? Check. Cute? Yep. We're obsessed with this midcentury modern two-tone dining table with its white tabletop and wooden legs, which makes for endless dining chair pairings.

If you have a large family or love to entertain, you'll need this extendable dining table from Ikea, which can seat up to eight for wine nights or Sunday brunch. The Birch veneer tabletop and legs give it a seamless, cohesive appearance. To add some character, pair with bold chairs and a unique table runner.

For a farmhouse-inspired dining room, there are few tables better (in both appearance and price point) than this piece from Target's Saracina Home collection. The distressed top compliments the dark base for a rustic, woodsy look. And a major bonus: The "solid pine wood top is responsibly harvested from renewable forests," so you can feel good about your home's newest addition.

This apartment-friendly table from World Market is modern, the perfect addition to a stylish studio or downtown loft. While it seats up to four, it only takes up minimal space. To soften the harshness of the metal, add a neutral, plush rug below.

Amazon's choice for "midcentury dining table," this compact natural-finish table would look amazing in an eat-in kitchen or sunroom. Complete the look with these modern fabric dining chairs with over 800 glowing reviews by shoppers.

For a small dining room, finding a table with a minimalist bottom can help maximize space, both in terms of seating and appearance. We love this farmhouse-inspired table from Pier 1, which features a grey-hued top for just over $200. Add on a five-year warranty (for only $37.99) and you'll still come under that $300 budget.

If your taste sometimes leans maximalist, consider this eye-catching table from Target's Threshold collection. The legs, painted in Pale Blue, are bright, adding a pop of color to the space, while the clean, natural wood top mellows the table out. Go full maximalist with a patterned table runner and mismatched chairs, or allow the legs to be the sole, stand-out color by pairing with a neutral dining set and rug.

While $300 might not get you the elegant, eight-seat marble table of our luxurious dreams, it can get you this stylish marble high-top from Wayfair. The faux granite veneers paired with the clean lines of the base create a modern appearance, while the height of the table — 36 inches — can add depth to a room with otherwise short pieces.

Sometimes, even those who love hosting find themselves in small spaces. That's where an extendable table, like this beautiful midcentury modern inspired piece from Target, comes in. Without the extension leaf, this table takes up minimal space, perfect for everyday use. But, when guests are expected, the leaf can be added for an additional 12-inches of entertaining and dining space. This table comes in two wood finishes, natural and black, so you can personalize your dining room to your taste.