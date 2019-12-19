10 Farmhouse Table Ideas That'll Bring a Bit of Rustic Charm Into Your Home

If you love the look of unrefined, rustic furniture, then a farmhouse-style table might be the right choice for your dining room. Featuring raw materials and natural finishes, this one piece of furniture can make your space feel simultaneously comfy and chic. And what's great is these types of dining tables will stand the test of time in terms of durability and style.

To prove our point, we searched the market high and low and rounded up some beautiful options to help you forge a country-inspired dining room. From trestle to concrete and from big to small, here are 10 farmhouse table ideas that will instantly elevate your next meal.

1. Spindle-style legs are timeless.

Nothing says farmhouse like a wooden dining table with spindle-style legs like this gorgeous set from Wayfair. This table is constructed of solid wood with a gray stain to give it that lived-in feeling and features four legs with turned accents that make it look more like an heirloom piece than a brand new dining table. Matching dining chairs take this farmhouse feel to the next level.

​Get the look​: Afrin Wood Dining Table, $469.99

2. Try a trestle table.

Few things make a room feel more rustic than a classic trestle table. This handsome piece from Target boasts a solid wood veneer with a natural finish and a traditional trestle-style frame reminiscent of old-fashioned farmhouse furniture. Mix it with some comfy upholstered end chairs for the perfect spot for a family meal.

​Get the look​: Threshold Wheaton Farmhouse Trestle Dining Table, $350

3. Look for reclaimed wood.

Looking for a subdued way to usher farmhouse-inspired vibes into your dining room? We have two words for you: reclaimed wood. This Parsons-style table from Restoration Hardware is made out of solid pine from 100-year-old buildings, so no two are alike. Not to mention, its storied past makes it the perfect conversation starter at dinner parties. Talk about an instant family heirloom.

4. Find a wood table with metal legs.

Now here's an industrial-leaning farmhouse table spotted on Amazon that will feel right at home in a loft or house with an open floor plan. Complete with a distressed wood top and a metal frame, it promises to add a touch of rustic charm to just about any eating area. The flexible style makes it easy to mix and match dining chairs with it for different looks.

5. Consider a pedestal table.

If you're looking for a round farmhouse table idea, look no further than this beautiful pedestal-style from Birch Lane in a darker stain. The large table base promises to make a shapely statement in any dining room — while providing plenty of space for seating. It's the perfect setting for an eat-in kitchen or in the corner of a living room.

​Get the look​: Straker Pedestal Dining Table, $440

6. When in doubt, go extendable.

The only thing better than a wood table idea is one that expands to seat additional people. This classic farmhouse look from World Market features a distressed oak finish and a self-storing extension leaf that allows you to seat up to eight guests at once. Add dining chairs with a more formal flair to elevate the entire room's decor.

​Get the look​: Paige Extension Dining Table, $274.99

7. Mix in concrete details.

If you're a fan of unrefined materials, then we have the farmhouse table for you. This concrete-based option from Joss and Main will add an earthy, organic element to your space, adding to your home's undeniable charm. The modern lines of this roomy table look are the perfect contrast to a traditional style bench and cozy window seating.

​Get the look​: Alexander Oak Wood Dining Table, $2,030

8. Introduce modern lines with texture.

Looking to add a dash of rustic drama to your minimalist dining room? Give this farmhouse table that's an update on the classic picnic-style from Article idea a try. The clean lines and rich texture give the solid wood design modern flair without the distraction of fussy details.

​Get the look​: Article Madera Table, $1,199

9. Try a two-toned look.

A two-toned look composed of a reclaimed-wood top and a white-painted base provides a pop of personality in a farmhouse-inspired kitchen table. Pop in some colored dining chairs and a couple of rustic benches for an instantly eclectic look.

​Get the look​: Middlebrook Designs Trestle Dining Table, $418.41

10. Do it up with traditional details.

You can always count on traditional farmhouse accents, like shaker-inspired legs, a trestle base, and a solid wood top, to bring a bit of country flair to your dining room. This sturdy piece boasts an extra-large column-molded base and a thick wood top with a natural oak finish that will definitely do the trick. We love the idea of pairing it with modern wicker chairs like seen here so it's not so bulky.

​Get the look​: Ceja Dining Table, $2,079