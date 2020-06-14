8 Dining Room Tables That Prove Benches Are Better Than Chairs

Dining chairs are great and all, but, in our opinion, the dining bench will always have the edge. For one, benches simply look better next to a dining table. The clean lines and parallel planes are more aesthetically pleasing to the eye, and no chair will convince us otherwise. In addition to their dashing good looks, benches bring innate inclusivity to the table — pun intended.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And isn't that what dining is all about? Gathering to live, laugh, and eat with your loved ones?

Ahead, we've curated a list of eight beautiful dining benches (some with accompanying tables, some without) that you might want to add to your dining room to bring even more warmth to the space.

Advertisement

Modern and sculptural, this dining bench is every boho-minimalist's dream. Its silhouette is softened by curved edges, and its American Oak natural grain is on clear display, offering a warm, classic feel.

Advertisement

Kiln-dried, solid mango wood beautifully displays the material's natural grain with this updated farmhouse-style dining table with bench seating. These one-of-a-kind pieces are extremely durable, which is key for big family dinners. Plus, West Elm practices sustainable sourcing to create furniture from mango trees that no longer produce fruit.

Advertisement

If you're trying to bench on a budget, look no further. This compact, three-piece set is simple and minimal, with steel and manufactured wood coming together for a classic industrial look. With such a small footprint, this dining room set is also ideal for small spaces. The benches fit easily underneath the table, so you only have to slide them out when needed.

Advertisement

This seven-piece dining set offers the best of both worlds; with plenty of chairs for one side of the table and a bench that seats three on the other, there's room for the whole gang. Made of solid reclaimed pine wood with a weathered natural finish, the pieces are warm and rustic but elegant enough to work in any dining room.

Advertisement

This beautifully upholstered bench from Mercury Row is the perfect companion to your midcentury modern dining room table. It features a tufted foam top for a comfortable dining experience and is lightweight to boot. Its maple-finished, interlocking curved legs will be sure to capture your guests' attention.

Advertisement

Perfect for a rustic-industrial aesthetic, this dining table from Pottery Barn is infinitely elegant. The dining table features oversized bolts, turnbuckle hardware, and a hand-applied finish highlighting the gorgeous wood grain. The matching bench to this table comes in three sizes to comfortably accommodate anywhere from two to four people, and the table has a drop-in leaf, so there's plenty of room for all the family meals.

Advertisement

Designed with sleek dark wood, this dining room set is both simple and modern. Great for small spaces or maybe even a breakfast nook, this counter-height dining room set takes up a small footprint but still features two saddle stools, one bench, and an ample tabletop.

Advertisement

This classic 8-piece dining set comes complete with six chairs, an ample table, and an extension leaf to accommodate the largest of gatherings. The set is finished with a beautiful, weathered oak texture, and adds a farmhouse appeal to your dining space. The bench features a padded seat with faux leather upholstery for a sophisticated touch.

Advertisement

This modern farmhouse style 4-piece dining set is the perfect choice for smaller spaces. Both the chairs and bench can be neatly tucked under the table to further save space. As an added bonus, it has a waterproof finish to make it spill proof and easy to clean. The padded seats add an extra dose of comfort and a touch of elegance.

If you want a high-end look on a budget, this 3-piece dining set featuring a faux marble table top and faux leather seats is a perfect choice. This set is the ideal size for a cozy dining nook. The seat cushions are padded with foam and can be pushed under the table to maximize space.

This extra large oak dining table and accompanying bench make a bold first impression. The table and bench are made from sustainably harvested rubber wood, making them sturdy and durable. The set is available in either blackened oak or smoked nutmeg and features antique hardware with a black finish.