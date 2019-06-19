Image Credit: Marisa Vitale

As far as we're concerned, small space dwellers are some of the savviest design enthusiasts around. After all, it's difficult to fit your belongings into a place where square footage is limited to say the least. And to do it all with style? Now that's a feat worth celebrating.

You might've figured out how to incorporate vintage decor or store a lifetime's worth of ​stuff​ in your teeny, tiny quarters, but you're probably still stumped on what to do about a kitchen table. While you sometimes need a surface to rest your cup of coffee or a heaping bowl of spaghetti (other than the countertop), conventional dining tables take up a lot of floor space.

Want to make the most of your place? We're sharing small kitchen table ideas, where to buy great, affordable styles, and a few of our favorite picks below.

1. Use a folding table.

Ready to put your DIY muscles to work? Consider incorporating a pullout table into your built-in cabinetry. It's out of sight (and out of mind) when you need extra floor space but can turn into a desk or small kitchen table in a moment's notice. Let Katie and Eric from Mountain Modern Life show you how it's done with their stylish home on wheels.

2. Find a floating tabletop.

Depending on the style, some small kitchen tables have bulky bases that ultimately take up ​a lot​ of space. Lisa from It's Pretty Nice dares to defy gravity by installing a floating kitchen table. The open space will make it seem like you have more room. Or you can place storage bins or stacks of retro cookbooks where the base should be, too.

3. Create a pint-sized nook.

A breakfast nook has been on our wish list for as long as we can remember. (You know, along with an open-concept floor plan, bay window, and exposed brick walls.) But just because you're working with a small space doesn't mean you have to kiss your design dreams goodbye. Create a compact dinette with a round dining table and slim benches. Bonus points if your seating has a dedicated space for storage á la this setup belonging to Chloe Joy from Little House Big City.

4. Try some neat nesting.

For every space-wasting kitchen table, there are a handful of chairs taking up even more precious real estate. If you're looking to decrease your dining set's overall square footage, purchase chairs or barstools that can comfortably nest under your table. Kitty Cotten's rustic, multimedia combination gives the dining area a modern farmhouse look while remaining incredibly functional.

5. Add some plants.

If you want a convertible small kitchen table — but aren't looking to start a DIY project — take a cue from Madeleine over at Bonjour Vintage and invest in a drop-leaf option. Known for its space-saving powers, this style takes up less real estate than most dining room tables. And when you have guests over, you can add the leaf and turn it into an extendable dining table to make room for your loved ones.

Where to Shop for Small Kitchen Tables

Ready to buy your own small kitchen table? Here are five trusted shopping destinations to get you started.

​West Elm:​ You know and love West Elm for its sleek, midcentury-inspired pieces, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the store also has an extensive array of drop-leaf tables — the perfect piece for anyone who loves to host family and friends.

​IKEA:​ From floating surfaces to folding kitchen tables, IKEA always brings its practical, Scandinavian A game to the world of small spaces.

​Wayfair:​ With hundreds — if not thousands — of small kitchen tables and regular discounts, you'll have no problem finding a style that appeals to your budget and design aesthetic.

​Article:​ Yes, there is such a thing as too many options. Thanks to its ultra-curated inventory and direct-to-consumer business model, Article streamlines the entire shopping process from start to finish. You can shop these sleek, small kitchen tables from the comfort of your sofa — and have your pick delivered right to your doorstep in no time.

​The Home Depot:​ While you may think of The Home Depot as a one-stop-shop for your latest renovation project, the truth is that the mega-retailer has an impressive home decor section, too. From drop-leaf surfaces to bistro tables, and everything in between, there's bound to be something for your home.

Our Favorite Small Space Kitchen Tables

Sometimes it can be tough to find modern tables for small spaces, but this pedestal table is actually what you need for fun brunches and afternoon teatime. This perfect height dining table is great for you and your partner when you want to share a moment over a meal without crowding your kitchen with hefty furniture. Plus, the neutral marble design pairs well with all of your decorating ideas.

Looking for a small dining table that's also functional? This solid wood table is ideal for your midcentury modern dining room. Host dinner parties or create a gathering space for the whole family to share a mid-day lunch. Its sleek design makes it ideal for either a compact kitchen or dining room.

If you're looking to furnish a very small kitchen, a bistro table is definitely your best bet. This dining set includes two dining chairs and a compact table, making it ideal for your daily meal needs. Put this compact set near a well-lit window and create the dreamy breakfast nook that you've wanted for years.

Sometimes, you need a simple table to bring together your entire space. This modern pedestal table gives you a lot of flexibility as you toy with different decorating ideas. Keep the dining room or kitchen minimal to create an ultra-modern feel or add a pop of color to contrast with the neutral design.

If you're looking for a warmer, classic dining set, you will adore this solid wood piece. Place it in your kitchen or dining room to complement a country-chic aesthetic. Add some fresh flowers on the wood top so you can decorate your kitchen without using up precious space.

This solid wood pub table for your small space will create a great vibe in your kitchen. Pair it with darker, moodier colors to create a modern space, or snag some West Elm chairs to truly lean into the midcentury modern aesthetic. You can also repurpose this versatile table in your living room and use it as a mini-desk.

If you're someone who loves a table with a bit of an edge, this pedestal table is going to immediately capture your eye. The combination of marble, industrial metals, and a sleek silhouette turns this counter height table into a conversation piece. Just imagine how it will look in your small kitchen with your modern pendant lighting.

Sometimes you want to bring the outdoors into your inside space. This small dining table is ideal for anyone who loves nature, plants, and sunlight as the wood top resembles your favorite parkside picnic table. Use it as your kitchen table and put lots of plants all around your kitchen. You'll create major eco-chic vibes in your compact space.

Drop leaf tables are ideal for compact spaces as they can easily fold up or down, depending on how much surface space you need. Use it in your kitchen or dining room depending on your unique floor plan and make hosting dinner parties a breeze. In terms of decorating ideas, find some minimal chairs and place your favorite bottle of wine in the center to make your kitchen look oh-so-sophisticated.

Transform your dining space or small kitchen with this wood-top kitchen table. Its sleek silhouette is ideal for a compact space as it will not feel heavy in tight corners. By pairing it with some comfortable kitchen chairs, you'll be on your way to a cozy breakfast nook.

Nothing opens up a compact space quite like glass. Go ultra-modern with this small dining table and discover how easy decorating your kitchen can be. The metal legs give this piece a bit of pizzazz, so you can create an aesthetic that feels unique.

Share some casual moments with this all-white dining set. It will brighten up your dining space, allowing the energy of the compact room to feel lighter. If you enjoy a pop of color and comfort, be sure to add your favorite cushions to the benches for a little extra warmth.

Just because you have a small space, doesn't mean you have a small circle of friends. This five-piece dining set allows you to still host meals with others without compromising on space. Use this minimal piece for an intimate breakfast or share some laughs over a small gathering.

This final solid wood pedestal table is for those that love the idea of a classic, homey space. The warm wood finish of this set is sure to add coziness without taking up too much space in your dining room. Make your favorite comfort meal and take a seat with your favorite people.