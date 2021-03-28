The Best Kitchen Tables Under $100

Home is where the kitchen table is — it's there for sharing meals, doing work, plopping down during an afternoon break, sipping coffee, and telling end-of-day stories. It arguably gets the most use out of any piece of furniture in your house. And if you're using something all of the time, it's got to be a good one.

Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on your new dinnertime sidekick. Here are 11 of our favorite kitchen tables under $100.

Mixing brown and black is no longer taboo. In fact, it's the secret to bringing together your warm woods and modern metallics. By combining the two in this industrial farmhouse table, you can create a cohesive kitchen design that screams warm contemporary.

If a standard kitchen table isn't quite your thing, then we have just the piece for you. This small wall-mounted kitchen table is neutral enough to go with any style and tucked away enough to never clutter a space.

Make dinnertime an occasion with this rich chocolate brown table. It perfectly complements all of the warm neutrals in your already existing space, making it ideal for a quick kitchen makeover. Plus, by putting it near a window, you can take advantage of that gorgeous dark-light contrast.

A light wood top allows for gentler energy in your kitchen as you cook up one of your signature dishes. Add in upholstered seating or modernize the area with more minimal dining benches. If you love the appearance of a wooden kitchen, take a look at how to incorporate more wood into your space.

You can't have a roundup of kitchen tables without at least one circular option. The juxtaposition between light and dark and smooth and sharp edges keeps this simple accessory interesting.

Fit the entire family and the in-laws with this table. The sleek piece is ready to level up each meal at your house (even if it's cheese and crackers for dinner). For a modern look, pair it with some neutral dining chairs. If you want something a little funky, add a splash of color with your seating.

Up your coolness game with this two-layer, square-top table featuring an industrial black steel base and rustic brown tabletop. With a sturdy silhouette and an extra shelf for storage, you can do some serious food serving without worrying about its durability or bandwidth.

HomCom's table combines minimalist design with a keen eye for details. Hairpin legs — both sturdy and trendy — anchor this rectangular table with chamfered, rounded edges. Sleek, yet soft.

This best-seller is giving us some serious industrial-chic vibes. With minimal touches and a crisp silhouette, this timeless piece is going to add some deep color and stunning structure to your dining area.

When you're cultivating a modern aesthetic, you need this glass dining table in your space. Even if you have funky dishes or an accent wall, this table is sure to fit right in with your more eclectic pieces. Lighten up your space and finally create that modern kitchen of your dreams.

Table for two, please? Make every night date night with this sweet set. Just because you have a small space kitchen doesn't mean you have to settle for a subpar dining experience. The best part? You get a table plus two stools for just under $80. An absolute steal.