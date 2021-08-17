8 Midcentury Modern Dining Sets to Complete Your Home in One Fell Swoop

So, you're planning midcentury modern style for your dining room. You've already procured iconic pieces like an Eames Lounge Chair, a Nelson Bubble Lamp, and a Florence Knoll Sofa — what's next? We think you should turn your attention towards midcentury modern dining furniture to complete the look.

If you want to shop à la carte, the Eero Saarinen Pedestal Table and Tulip Chairs are a classic choice. But for convenience, we prefer a dining set that's bundled all together. Dining sets, which include both a dining table and chairs, ensure that everything matches, from the materials and colors to the sizes. Plus, all the pieces are delivered at the same time. To make your life even easier, we've rounded up our favorite midcentury modern dining room sets. You're welcome.

This riff on the Eero Saarinen Pedestal Table is paired with four leatherette upholstered dining chairs that feature padded seats and curved backrests for luxurious comfort while dining. Thanks to its stunning minimalist, you can jazz it up with some wall art or a fun sideboard to give your room more oomph.

Modeled after the Eames Shell Chair, this compact, white and natural wood round dining table and chairs set is a great way to create a midcentury modern dining area in a small space or breakfast nook.

The moulded plastic chairs in this fashionable set also mimic the Eames Shell Chair, but the solid wood tabletop and dynamic crisscross base is the star of the show.

For a darker, earthier vibe, check out this walnut and black upholstery dining table set. The chairs feel subtly midcentury modern, with their faux leather seats, angled legs, and kidney-shaped backs.

Scandinavian minimalist design meets midcentury modern with this ash table and its accompanying renewable wood and recycled plastic seats.

Another walnut and black upholstery duo, this dining room set is ideal for a crowd. Whether you have a big family or you like to entertain, you can do it in midcentury modern style.

Go all in on tufted chairs with this elegant set that's also suitable for a larger crew. The clean lines look retro in all the right ways.

Even if you don't have lots of people at your table, you might want some extra room. This long, rectangular surface allows you to really spread out — plus, it can double as both a dining table and home office when needed.