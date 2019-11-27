10 Farmhouse Lighting Ideas to Brighten Up Your Home

Whether you're a fan of decor made from raw materials or simply love the look of rustic fixtures, a farmhouse-style light is a goofproof way to make a stylish statement in any room. To prove our point, we searched the market high and low and rounded up some of the best-looking farmhouse light fixtures we could find. From concrete table lamps to candelabra chandeliers and beyond, here are 10 farmhouse lighting ideas that will instantly upgrade any space in your home.

1. Hang a rustic chandelier.

Nothing makes a statement in a room like an eye-catching chandelier. Do yourself a favor and employ a farmhouse model, like this openwork wood stunner at The Home Depot, above your dining table to bring a rustic touch to the space.

2. Buy a barn light (or two).

A chic barn light-style sconce goes a long way in elevating a room. Mount an understated metal wall sconce (or two), like this beauty from Rejuvenation, above your sink, nightstand, or on either side of your sofa to create an ambient farmhouse lighting scheme in any room.

3. Try a concrete table lamp.

Searching for an easy and affordable way to upgrade an end table? A table lamp composed of raw materials, like this concrete table lamp by Sand & Stable, brings a dash of farmhouse-style drama to any surface (without overpowering the rest of the space).

4. Consider an unfinished semi-flush mount.

Never underestimate the impact of a rustic semi-flush mount. A caged ceiling light with a distressed finish, like this affordable pick from Amazon, turns a humdrum living or dining room into a contemporary farmhouse-style scene in seconds.

5. Go for a wooden floor lamp.

Few light fixtures offer more rustic charm than a sleek wood floor lamp. Look for one that's constructed with natural materials, like this carved wood beauty from One Kings Lane, to usher some modern farmhouse vibes into your home in no time.

6. Install industrial chic vanity lights.

Dreaming of a contemporary farmhouse-style bathroom but not sure where to begin? A set of industrial vanity lights, like this bronze caged light fixture from Wayfair, brings a pop of rustic appeal to any sized bathroom.

7. Metal pendants FTW.

You can always count on a good-looking metal pendant light to bring some rustic elements into a room. Consider an old-school iron style with a copper or bronze finish, like this classic pendant light from Pottery Barn, to forge a simple but sophisticated farmhouse lighting scene at home.

8. Mount outdoor wall lanterns.

The only thing better than a pair of attractive lanterns flanking your front door is farmhouse-inspired ones. Pick up a rustic wall lantern or two, like this clean-lined metal wonder from Wayfair, to welcome guests to your home in true farmhouse style.

9. Show off a candelabra statement light.

When all else fails, never forget the impact a modern candelabra chandelier can make in a room. A curvy candelabra-inspired statement light, like this matte black showstopper from Birch Lane, brings instant rustic flair to a farmhouse kitchen, dining area, or even bedroom.

10. Employ a French country-style kitchen island light.

Your kitchen island is brimming with design potential — it just takes the right light fixture. Invest in a rustic yet refined French Country style chandelier, like this charming pendant light from Birch Lane, to usher some modern farmhouse vibes into your kitchen.