10 Farmhouse End Table Ideas for a Casually Chic Home

Image Credit: Lilas Gh/iStock/GettyImages

If you're a fan of more rustic furniture, then a farmhouse end table is a must-have for your home. Whether in a living room, bedroom, or entryway, these small-scale tables composed of raw materials and natural finishes can make a space feel simultaneously comfy and chic. You can also try this DIY look if you're looking for a fun project that lets you make a one-of-a-kind piece. Or try updating a piece you already have on hand or picked up at a flea market by refinishing its wood surface in a more natural wood stain.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To give you some country decor inspiration and help you create a cozier home, we've rounded up some seriously beautiful end tables. From metal bases to concrete tops and more, here are 10 ideas that would work as an end table, accent table, or even nightstands that will instantly elevate any spot in your home.

1. Try an end table that's a tree trunk.

Never underestimate the impact of furniture made from natural materials in a rustic setting. Pick an accent table made from a tree trunk like this beautiful block from Lulu & Georgia to add an instant focal point to your living room or bedroom in true farmhouse style. Whether as a plant stand, an extra seat or just sitting on its own, the piece will truly stand the test of time.

​Get the look​: Kella End Table, $398

2. Accentuate with iron accents.

A round table with a reclaimed wood top and a distressed metal frame like this one we found on Wayfair adds just the right amount of rustic charm without appearing too old-fashioned. The round shape makes it a versatile pick that will fit into any space, whether you need a spot for a plant, lamp, or a place to rest a cocktail in between sips.

​Get the look​: North Adams End Table, $247

3. Pick out a pedestal side table.

Nothing says farmhouse like a pedestal table — no matter the size. A side table composed of rich-toned wood with a traditional pedestal base looks more like a timeworn piece than a brand new piece of furniture. This modern twist on the look from Perigold updates the style in all the right ways to create a nice accent piece in a living room and beyond.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Darby Pedestal End Table, $780

4. Find a spindle-style end table.

Few things make a piece of furniture more timeless and unique than spindled legs. And a side table constructed of solid wood with spindle-style turned legs is no exception. This farmhouse end table from Birch Lane is an excellent way to infuse a hint of french country flair into any room. The size works perfectly as a nightstand too, where you have plenty of space to stack your favorite books and a stylish reading lamp.

​Get the look​: Terrell Wood End Table, $537

5. Search for something sawhorse style.

Looking for a subdued farmhouse end table idea for your home? A sawhorse-style option made from reclaimed wood from AFA makes a shapely statement in a living room without overpowering the space. Pick up a matching coffee table to complete the set for a more cohesive but still very cozy look.

​Get the look​: Harby Reclaimed Wood Side Table, $262

6. Look for live edges.

Dreaming of a one-of-a-kind farmhouse end table idea with plenty of rustic charm? A natural live edge wood piece with hairpin legs like this charmer from Wayfair doubles as a side table and as an artisanal focal point. Group a set of different sizes together for a unique coffee table in a living room for a flexible look that can be moved around easily when you are entertaining.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Doak Solid Wood End Table, $83.99

7. Consider something concrete.

Fans of unrefined materials rejoice! A farmhouse end table idea with a solid concrete top like this best-selling number from West Elm will provide a modern pop of personality in any country-chic room. The look will add an industrial vibe to your rustic setting and break up the look of a space filled with wood and metal.

​Get the look​: West Elm Industrial Concrete Side Table, $499

8. Try a table with extra storage.

A contemporary side table with a drawer and lower shelf like this affordable one from Walmart is the perfect style to keep your sofa-side essentials handy and organized while binge-watching. Store those remotes or even some games away from view when not in use. Add decor elements below to elevate your home decor in a snap.

​Get the look​: Walmart Side Table with Drawer and Shelf, $62.99

9. Make it metal.

Prefer your farmhouse end table idea with a little bit of edge? An eye-catching option with a geometric metal accent base and an organic wood top will certainly add a dash of drama to any room. But the wood tabletop of this chic end table from World Market adds the natural warmth you need in a modern farmhouse setting. The smaller size means it fits in just about any way and even works as an extra surface for snacks and beverages at your next book club.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: World Market Round Wood and Metal Kearny Accent Table, $64.99

10. Look for farmhouse-inspired accents.

You can always count on classic farmhouse style characteristics, like the solid salvaged wood top and metal legs on this piece, to make a space feel warm and cozy without trying too hard. A simple style like this solid wood one we spotted on Pottery Barn will work in just about any living room setting. What's more, the rectangle shape would even work as a chic mini console in a smaller entryway.

​Get the look​: Pottery Barn Griffin Reclaimed Wood End Table, $599