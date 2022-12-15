The Best Round Coffee Tables on Amazon to Easily Upgrade Your Living Room

If affordability and a wide range of options are two of your must-haves when shopping for living room essentials, you're going to want to check out Amazon's selection. On top of sofas, Amazon has tons of coffee tables in all sorts of styles and for different budgets. And if you're looking for smooth curves and an effortlessly chic look, you can't go wrong with a round coffee table. Whether you need something easy to assemble, for small spaces, or easy to incorporate into a midcentury decor style, we've got you covered. Check out the best round coffee tables on Amazon below.

Best Overall

This round coffee table offers the best of all worlds: a blend of materials (like industrial metal and farmhouse-inspired rustic wood) to pair with a variety of decor styles, a sturdy storage shelf, and a budget-conscious price tag.

Best Midcentury Modern

When you're looking for a piece with tons of trend-forward style, Safavieh is always a safe bet. This midcentury-modern-inspired round coffee table is proof. It nails the look with splayed wooden legs — a staple of furniture produced in that era — and adds an elevated touch with a clean marble tabletop.

Best Farmhouse

Complete the look of your farmhouse living room with this rustic brown coffee table made entirely from solid wood. At over 35 inches in diameter, it provides a generous amount of tabletop space plus extra storage on its lower level. Best of all? It's easy to assemble.

Best Scandinavian

Clean, functional, and beautiful are three principles behind Scandinavian decor — and this round, wood coffee table certainly achieves the trifecta. With a solid pedestal base and subtly curved top edge, it nails the balance of minimalism and statement-making. The dark oak stain will pair with any decorative accents while adding warmth to the room.

Best With Storage

Part round coffee table and part storage ottoman, this piece from Kakotito is great for minimalists and small-space-inhabitants alike. It offers plenty of internal storage for blankets, children's toys, and more but is also a functional coffee table thanks to its sturdy wood top.

Best for Small Spaces

Short on space in a small apartment or cramped home office? These round nesting coffee tables have your name on them. Sold in a set of three, they can be used and arranged in a variety of different ways, whether it's spread out during a game night or stacked into an accent table to conserve space during the day.