12 Coffee Tables You Won't Believe Are Under $50

If there's one thing we're good at, it's finding furniture for prices you didn't even think possible. Couches under $200? Check. Rugs under $100? Nailed it. The only logical next step was scouring the Interweb for coffee tables under $50. And boy oh boy are we fired up by our discoveries. From solid wood staples to table-desk hybrids, here are 12 on-trend picks for the price of a dinner out.

Compact and angular, this table is the perfect addition to a small modern living room.

Keep it stylish and practical with this convertible table that boasts what feels like an endless amount of storage.

You can't go wrong with this simple and sturdy, dark brown design that'll work in nearly any living space.

Looking to display some coffee table books and knick-knacks? This table's open lower shelf is the ideal spot.

Score a nearly identical style in a deeper hue.

This Scandi-inspired two-tone table instantly adds an understated chicness to any space.

The mesh storage shelf and weathered-looking tabletop give this piece an unmistakably rustic look.

Bring similar industrial vibes with this circular number.

Select between black, espresso, and this natural-colored wood to complement the strong metal legs.

Another two-in-one solution for the win.

Easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean, water-proof, and anti-scratch — what more could you ask for?

The airiness of this structural, rectangular coffee table will instantly make your space feel bigger.