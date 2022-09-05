12 Coffee Tables You Won't Believe Are Under $50

By Erin Lassner September 5, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If there's one thing we're good at, it's finding furniture for prices you didn't even think possible. Couches under $200? Check. Rugs under $100? Nailed it. The only logical next step was scouring the Interweb for coffee tables under $50. And boy oh boy are we fired up by our discoveries. From solid wood staples to table-desk hybrids, here are 12 on-trend picks for the price of a dinner out.

1. Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table, $43

Compact and angular, this table is the perfect addition to a small modern living room.

2. Danxee Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $49.90

Keep it stylish and practical with this convertible table that boasts what feels like an endless amount of storage.

3. Mainstays Parsons Coffee Table, $36.88

You can't go wrong with this simple and sturdy, dark brown design that'll work in nearly any living space.

4. Sauder Curiod Metal Frame Coffee Table, $29

Looking to display some coffee table books and knick-knacks? This table's open lower shelf is the ideal spot.

5. ZenStyle Industrial Coffee Table With Storage Shelf, $47.48

Score a nearly identical style in a deeper hue.

6. Hommpa Oval Coffee Table, $49.99

This Scandi-inspired two-tone table instantly adds an understated chicness to any space.

7. Jaxpety 2-Tier Industrial-Style Wood Coffee Table, $49.99

The mesh storage shelf and weathered-looking tabletop give this piece an unmistakably rustic look.

8. ZenStyle Round Industrial Coffee Table, $49.99

Bring similar industrial vibes with this circular number.

9. Room Essentials Wood and Black Metal Coffee Table, $40

Select between black, espresso, and this natural-colored wood to complement the strong metal legs.

10. FDW Lift-Top Coffee Table, $49.99

Another two-in-one solution for the win.

11. Stelod Black Round Coffee Table, $49.98

Easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean, water-proof, and anti-scratch — what more could you ask for?

12. Furinno Camnus Modern Coffee Table, $48.71

The airiness of this structural, rectangular coffee table will instantly make your space feel bigger.

