We Prepped This Outdoor Tablescape for Sunny Springtime Celebrations

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Is it just us, or does winter always seem to drag on ​forever​? If you can relate, then you're probably just as ready as we are to get outdoors and celebrate emerging from hibernation once daylight starts to stretch longer in the evening.

To help you prep for those first al fresco festivities, we're showing you how to give any outdoor dining setup a spring refresh — starting by rounding up all the essentials you'll need from Walmart to re-energize your space.

This earthy and romantic tablescape is simple to recreate (all you need is a patio space!), and you'll be well on your way to celebrating warmer weather all season long.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart

The foundation of a celebration-worthy tablescape is a gorgeous table, of course. This one is made from a weather-resistant steel frame so it will last you season after season.

Image Credit: Walmart

Add some texture to your table setup with these woven dining chairs that will make people want to take a seat and soak up the sun for a little while longer.

Image Credit: Walmart

Pull up a bench for added seating, or position it off to the side as a place to set extra drinks and utensils.

Image Credit: Walmart

Even if bug season hasn't quite hit yet, this hibiscus-scented citronella candle will add ambience to the table, and will keep any early arrival pests at bay. Bonus: Once you burn through the candle, the vessel works great as a planter for succulents or herbs.

Image Credit: Walmart

Really take the ambience to the next level by hanging a few of these rattan lanterns (equipped with battery-powered LED lights so you don't have to worry about cords) around your patio for a romantic glow factor.

Image Credit: Walmart

These dinner plates might be the color of winter frost, but they're the perfect backdrop for colorful culinary creations using the first of spring produce.

Image Credit: Walmart

Gold flatware instantly takes a place setting from casual backyard hang to elegant garden soiree, don't you think?

Image Credit: Walmart

Bring some additional visual interest to the table with bold, patterned serving bowls and plates, and get ready to field lots of questions from your guests about where you bought them. (Walmart, of course.)

Also pictured: