We Prepped This Outdoor Tablescape for Sunny Springtime Celebrations

Is it just us, or does winter always seem to drag on forever? If you can relate, then you're probably just as ready as we are to get outdoors and celebrate emerging from hibernation once daylight starts to stretch longer in the evening.
To help you prep for those first al fresco festivities, we're showing you how to give any outdoor dining setup a spring refresh — starting by rounding up all the essentials you'll need from Walmart to re-energize your space.
This earthy and romantic tablescape is simple to recreate (all you need is a patio space!), and you'll be well on your way to celebrating warmer weather all season long.
The foundation of a celebration-worthy tablescape is a gorgeous table, of course. This one is made from a weather-resistant steel frame so it will last you season after season.
Add some texture to your table setup with these woven dining chairs that will make people want to take a seat and soak up the sun for a little while longer.
Pull up a bench for added seating, or position it off to the side as a place to set extra drinks and utensils.
Even if bug season hasn't quite hit yet, this hibiscus-scented citronella candle will add ambience to the table, and will keep any early arrival pests at bay. Bonus: Once you burn through the candle, the vessel works great as a planter for succulents or herbs.
Really take the ambience to the next level by hanging a few of these rattan lanterns (equipped with battery-powered LED lights so you don't have to worry about cords) around your patio for a romantic glow factor.
These dinner plates might be the color of winter frost, but they're the perfect backdrop for colorful culinary creations using the first of spring produce.
Gold flatware instantly takes a place setting from casual backyard hang to elegant garden soiree, don't you think?
Bring some additional visual interest to the table with bold, patterned serving bowls and plates, and get ready to field lots of questions from your guests about where you bought them. (Walmart, of course.)
Also pictured:
- Libbey Glasswares Capstan Cylinder Vase, $2.97
- DecMode 7"W, 10"H Terracotta Farmhouse Vase, Beige, 1 - Piece, $43.32
- Enova Home Cylinder Shape Clear Flower Glass Vase, $36.99
- DII Black Check Fringed Napkin (Set of 6), $26.99
- DII Off White Hemstitch Placemat (Set of 4), $20.99
- 2PCS Cotton Table Napkin Dinner Napkins Kitchen Tea Towel, $12.12
- DII Variegated Decorative Throw, $22.99
- Battilo Inc Cable Knit Woven Luxury Throw Blanket with Tasseled Ends, $34.99
- Better Homes & Gardens Reeve Drinking Glasses, 12/5 oz, Set of 4, $8.87
- Rubber Wood Serving Tray Food Storage Dessert Stand, $41.35
- Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Large Footed Serve Bowl, $9.88
- Better Homes & Gardens Round Rustic Brown Wood Serving Tray with Metal Handles, $25.48
- Thirstystone Large Mango Wood Serving Bowl, $31.99
- Farberware 8-inch x 10-inch Acacia Wood Cutting Board, $9.05