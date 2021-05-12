9 See-Through Furniture and Decor Items for Under $100 to Open Up a Small Space

Clear plastic furniture is trending and it's not difficult to see why. Sleek, modern, and essentially see-through, clear furnishings allow you to add extra seating and storage space to a room without creating any visual clutter.

Interested in integrating a clear plastic furniture or decor piece into a tight area of your home? From side chairs to end tables and more, here are nine see-through items for under $100 that will create the illusion of a larger, more open space.

Searching for a stylish yet functional way to incorporate a few extra seats into a snug area of your home? This affordable take on Philippe Starck's iconic ghost chair is composed of transparent molded plastic and will only set you back about 80 bucks.

An acrylic floating shelf can create extra storage opportunities without adding unnecessary visual weight to your walls. This see-through shelf can blend seamlessly into any wall and provides space for displaying art, books, plants, and other treasured knickknacks.

The only thing better than a small space-savvy side table is one with a detachable, acrylic tray. This luxe-looking item features thin, copper legs and a removable clear plastic tray that won't further crowd up a cramped area.

In the market for a lavish lamp that won't create too much visual clutter on an end table? This ornate, baroque-inspired table lamp is composed of clear acrylic plastic that looks anything but bulky.

A see-through, C-shaped end table can be a game changer for a small room. Not only does this clear plastic take up little visual space, its smooth edges and slim frame ensure it can fit into a tight area.

Looking for a chic way to corral everything from sunglasses to bathroom supplies in a cramped space? This simple catchall tray is composed of thick acrylic with rubber grip cushioning to protect your surfaces from scratches.

Turn a tight kitchen island zone into a bona fide breakfast nook with nothing more than a see-through bar stool. This transparent bar stool is slim enough to squeeze into a small sliver of space while providing a place to perch.

For a contemporary take on a classic Louis XIV-style ghost chair, consider a transparent side chair with a square back. The clean lines of this clear plastic side chair create a shapely silhouette that supplies plenty of comfort without adding any visual weight to a space.