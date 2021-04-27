9 Small Entryway Table Ideas That Will Make a Tiny Space Feel Grand

No matter the size, your entryway goes a long way toward creating a great first impression and setting the overall tone for your home decor. It may feel challenging to fit all of your ideas into a small space near the front door (eek! we've been there). But the good thing is that there are plenty of petite entryway tables specifically designed to add pizzazz to this area, while also giving you a nifty way to conceal clutter in a narrow hallway, corral keys, and display sculptures or personal effects.

And we'll help you find them. Whether you're prioritizing storage options or an eye-catching design, these nine small entryway table shopping ideas are sure to catch your fancy.

1. Go with a solid wood storage shelf and table for added functionality.

This is important to note. Sometimes your entryway area requires more storage space than a lone table may be able to provide. So for an extra bit of functionality, we love this wooden shelf and hallway table set from Pottery Barn. The wall unit can accommodate scarves, hats, and other small items, which allows the table surface to remain clutter-free and available for displaying knick-knacks and other stylish interior design accessories.

​Get the Look​: Pottery Barn Folsom Entryway Wall Shelf and Console Table, $1,298

2. Increase the warmth with a rustic, reclaimed wood table.

This lovely rustic accent table with mesh shelves will ensure that your entryway offers the warmest of welcomes. Both compact and elegant, the three-tier console table is equipped with a pair of mesh shelves and a wooden surface with an oak finish that's supported by a vintage-looking metal frame. It also comes with adjustable feet to help with uneven surfaces and corner protectors to keep it from scratching your walls.

​Get the look​: Rolanstar Rustic Console Table, $79.99

3. Find a table that moves.

This lovely entryway table with a natural wood tabletop and a secure bottom shelf checks all the boxes for those looking to furnish a small space. It's the perfect size. Plus, it has three tiers for ample storage space and wheels in case you need to move it around to make extra room for overnight guests or partygoers.

4. Get a three-drawer console for hidden storage.

Prepare to be obsessed, midcentury modern design lovers. This charming wood console table with drawers possesses an understated elegance and charm that's guaranteed to inject ample energy into a small space. Aside from exuding tons of personality, the table is relataively lightweight at 50 lbs. It's also made from durable, solid pine and has three drawers for hidden storage.

​Get the look​: Mercury Row Orion Console Table, $179.99

5. Create the illusion of more space with something transparent.

We can't think of a more clever way to make a tiny entryway appear incredibly spacious than to decorate with furniture that ​kind​ of looks like it's not there. Case in point: this transparent console with an open lower shelf. Fans of this table love its chic vibes and clean, minimalist design. Plus, the clear glass frame will blend effortlessly into any type of design scheme. To dress it up, try mounting wall art or a mirror right above.

​Get the look​: Safavieh Hollis Console Table, $288.99

6. Take advantage of vertical space.

Here's one of our best tips. When it comes to decorating your small entryway or hallway, don't forget to optimize vertical space. This gorgeous entry table shows us how it's done. It may not be wide, but it's taller than average and allows for a basket to be placed underneath. Built with a gold metal frame and marble top, the table is lightweight and features a durable powder-coated finish prevent scratching.

​Get the look​: Project 62 High Console Table, $130

7. Get creative with shapes.

If geometry inspires your decor style, jazz up a tiny entry with furniture that has fun curves. Take this semicircle console table by Zipcode Design. With a chic combo of tubular stainless steel legs and open glass shelving, it'll fit perfectly into a small space. Customers also love the off-center support column that gives it a unique edge.

​Get the look​: Zipcode Design Edwin Console Table, $94.99

8. Choose a narrow design.

When you're working with a slender entry that opens into the living room, don't fret. This space-related conundrum calls for a super narrow console table like this stunner of a piece we spotted at West Elm. Its antique bronze finish and open iron shelves give it a vintage look. On the functional side, the legs are fitted with adjustable levelers that help stabilize the table on uneven floors.

​Get the look​: West Elm Profile Antique Bronze Narrow Console Table, $179

9. Enhance your entryway with an artistic table.

We love the artistic statement this elegant console table makes. It's sophisticated enough to elevate any front door area and space-efficient enough to decorate a tiny entrance hall. Finished with an espresso stain, this piece can easily upgrade any space it occupies.