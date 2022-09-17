10 Urban Outfitters Dupes You Won't Believe Are on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana September 17, 2022
If Urban Outfitters is a constant source of inspo for your next home makeover but the pricing it out of your budget, we've got you covered. To help you get the same stylish and eclectic look as some of our favorite UO Home finds, we scoured Amazon to find the top home decor picks that look almost identical to the original. From retro lamps to midcentury modern-style cane chairs, these are the best Urban Outfitters dupes on Amazon.

​​​(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

1. Mushroom Lamp

Original: Ansel Glass Table Lamp, $99

Dupe: BSOD Mushroom Lamp, $45.89

2. Blob Mirror

Original: Blob Tabletop Mirror, $39

Dupe: GUOJOZO Acrylic Makeup Mirror, $12.90

3. Arched Mirror

Original: Tabitha Arc Mirror (47 by 72), $599

Dupe: NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror (27 by 72), $349.99

4. Cane Chair

Original: Roman Cane Chair, $379

Dupe: SUSUO Solid Wood Cane Dining Room Chair, $249.88

5. Matisse Art Prints

Original: Juli-Julia Matisse Abstract Color Leaf Poster Art Print, $49

Dupe: InSimSea Matisse Wall Art Exhibition Prints (set of 6), $11.95

6. Acrylic Desk

Original: Zion Acrylic Desk, $599

Dupe: Safavieh Home Collection Ambler Clear Console Table, $344.99

7. Round Pleated Pillow

Original: Round Pintuck Pillow, $39

Dupe: GIAOFAHG Light Blue Round Throw Pillow, $23.99

8. Tiger Bath Mat

Original: Tiger Bath Mat, $49

Dupe: Tiger Shaped Area Rug, $30.09

9. Yellow Swivel Accent Chair

Original: Dover Crosshatch Swivel Chair, $899

Dupe: Rivet Coen Modern Upholstered Accent Swivel Chair, $524.58

10. Rattan Lamp With Pleated Shade

Original: Marnie Table Lamp, $99

Dupe: LongTN Pleated Table Lamp, $35.99

