The 12 Best Modern Coffee Tables Under $300

Whether you realize it or not, a coffee table is one of the most important pieces of furniture in a living room. Sure, you may think of it as only utilitarian, but it can be the difference between a well-designed room and, well, the opposite. And if you're going for a truly eye-catching modern design, it's alarmingly easy to get into the thousands on that one item alone. (Ugh.) Fear not style mavens, a striking piece of furniture on a budget is possible. Here, 12 seriously cool coffee tables, all under $300.

This sleek yet warm piece rings up at a shockingly low price. It features an industrial-inspired metal frame and bottom shelf to show off your favorite coffee table books and knickknacks.

It's so rare to find a colored acrylic table for this price. Our jaws were honestly on the floor when we found this beauty. Select between four gradient colors for what's about to be your new favorite handmade possession.

Add this unique piece of furniture to your living space for maximum style and practicality. Featuring a geometric curved base, spacious storage area, and tempered glass tabletop, the Madilynn Trestle Coffee Table makes the perfect subtle statement.

We always come back to this contemporary table for its special silhouette and incredible versatility. It's sold in nine different finishes and features a storage shelf that's perfect for all your current reads.

This rich, wood table looks so high-end that it's pretty hard to believe the price. Marrying curved lines and clean edges, this mango wood stunner is an excellent addition to any space.

There's something so mesmerizing about curved glass. You simply can't go wrong with this understated staple.

Sold in both black and white, Urban's Alana Coffee Table is an asymmetric eye-catcher. It features three tiers, powder-coated metal, and comes in at just shy of $250.

Glass and steel combine in this Andover Mills bestseller. Boasting 4.8/5 stars and over 1,000 reviews, the round coffee table is undoubtedly a smart purchase. Select between blue, blackened bronze, gold, satin nickel, and white metal accents.

This clean yet detailed rectangular table features slatted-wood panels, open and closed storage spaces, and is part of a larger collection — perfect if you're looking to coordinate your living room furniture.

This coffee table pretty much speaks for itself. Black silk-screened glass, deep wood, and a powder-coated metal frame are the dream team we never knew we needed.

This table doubles as a work of art. The top portion of this 60's-style piece swivels 90 degrees both for convenience and personality.

We had to finish the list off with this crazy deal on a classic wood coffee table. It's clean, simple, and will work in essentially any home.