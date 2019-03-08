The 12 Best Modern Coffee Tables Under $300

By Erin Lassner Updated December 14, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Whether you realize it or not, a coffee table is one of the most important pieces of furniture in a living room. Sure, you may think of it as only utilitarian, but it can be the difference between a well-designed room and, well, the opposite. And if you're going for a truly eye-catching modern design, it's alarmingly easy to get into the thousands on that one item alone. (Ugh.) Fear not style mavens, a striking piece of furniture on a budget is possible. Here, 12 seriously cool coffee tables, all under $300.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Urban Outfitters Kirby Coffee Table, $129

This sleek yet warm piece rings up at a shockingly low price. It features an industrial-inspired metal frame and bottom shelf to show off your favorite coffee table books and knickknacks.

2. ColourGalleries Gradient Transparent Acrylic Coffee Table, $290.29

It's so rare to find a colored acrylic table for this price. Our jaws were honestly on the floor when we found this beauty. Select between four gradient colors for what's about to be your new favorite handmade possession.

3. Wade Logan Madilynn Trestle Coffee Table with Storage, $294.99

Add this unique piece of furniture to your living space for maximum style and practicality. Featuring a geometric curved base, spacious storage area, and tempered glass tabletop, the Madilynn Trestle Coffee Table makes the perfect subtle statement.

4. Wade Logan Calorafield Sled Coffee Table With Storage, $166.99

Advertisement

We always come back to this contemporary table for its special silhouette and incredible versatility. It's sold in nine different finishes and features a storage shelf that's perfect for all your current reads.

5. Urban Outfitters Huron Coffee Table, $299

This rich, wood table looks so high-end that it's pretty hard to believe the price. Marrying curved lines and clean edges, this mango wood stunner is an excellent addition to any space.

6. Noble House Roman Tempered Glass Coffee Table, $196

There's something so mesmerizing about curved glass. You simply can't go wrong with this understated staple.

7. Urban Outfitters Alana Coffee Table, $249

Sold in both black and white, Urban's Alana Coffee Table is an asymmetric eye-catcher. It features three tiers, powder-coated metal, and comes in at just shy of $250.

Advertisement

8. Andover Mills Magdalen Storage Coffee Table, $270

Glass and steel combine in this Andover Mills bestseller. Boasting 4.8/5 stars and over 1,000 reviews, the round coffee table is undoubtedly a smart purchase. Select between blue, blackened bronze, gold, satin nickel, and white metal accents.

9. Project 62 Cliffmay Slat Coffee Table Brown, $149.99

This clean yet detailed rectangular table features slatted-wood panels, open and closed storage spaces, and is part of a larger collection — perfect if you're looking to coordinate your living room furniture.

10. Sauder Metro Pike Modern Glass-Top Coffee Table, $145

This coffee table pretty much speaks for itself. Black silk-screened glass, deep wood, and a powder-coated metal frame are the dream team we never knew we needed.

11. GDF Studio Emerson Rectangular Mod Swivel Coffee Table With Glass, $266

This table doubles as a work of art. The top portion of this 60's-style piece swivels 90 degrees both for convenience and personality.

Advertisement

12. Zipcode Design Jelks 4 Legs Coffee Table, $62.99

We had to finish the list off with this crazy deal on a classic wood coffee table. It's clean, simple, and will work in essentially any home.

Rectangular coffee table with gold frame, glass top, and wood lower shelf
The 18 Best Coffee Tables Under $200
by Kelly Weimert

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy