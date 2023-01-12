15 Amazing Dupes for Pottery Barn's Best-Selling Folsom Coffee Table

Pottery Barn has been known to sell an iconic piece of furniture or two ... okay, maybe several. And the simple, sleek, and sophisticated Folsom Coffee Table tops the charts as one of the brand's most popular. A clean design is paired with the highest-quality wood to create a contemporary yet totally timeless piece. And while you're absolutely getting what you pay for, the $799 price tag is certainly steep. With this in mind, we searched high and low for 15 dupes and substitutions that offer a similar look for a whole lot less.

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Probably the most spot-on lookalike for Pottery Barn's table, this mango wood version is also 58 inches long and features the same visible wood grain and knot details.

If you're leaning into the rustic vibe, this Wayfair customer favorite is sure to fit the bill. You can also choose from four other finishes: white, black, white faux marble, and gray faux marble.

The slightly asymmetrical design of Mercury Row's Roybal Coffee Table adds an unexpected twist to a classic silhouette.

If you're looking for the perfect blend of visible and hidden storage, this Wayfair find is going to be right up your alley. Its petite dimensions make it a great fit for a smaller living space.

Add a little funk to this otherwise minimalist design with the combination of a charcoal-brown and crisp white wood finish.

Say hello to everything you need all in one place. This light wood coffee table features a top that lifts up and out to create a work surface or makeshift dining table. The open storage serves as a perfect display area, and the hidden storage beneath the top will keep things neat and away.

Another rustic take on the beloved design, this solid mango wood coffee table will bring the cabin vibes wherever your home may be.

Add a modern touch with this high-gloss, geometric table that comes in white, black, and gray.

It doesn't get much more affordable than this elite Amazon find.

Add some legs for a little extra height.

Opt for a major contrast moment with this wood and metal masterpiece that looks like it costs twice the price.

Keep it open on all sides with this under-$100 Walmart buy.

Get a similar look with two separate storage areas. Choose from black, white, white faux marble, and this rustic brown finish.

A light and airy addition to your living area. Prepare to open up your space in style.

It's no surprise that shoppers can't get enough of this exceptionally unique floor-shelf table with an unexpected curved glass-accented tabletop.