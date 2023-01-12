15 Amazing Dupes for Pottery Barn's Best-Selling Folsom Coffee Table

By Erin Lassner January 12, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Pottery Barn has been known to sell an iconic piece of furniture or two ... okay, maybe several. And the simple, sleek, and sophisticated Folsom Coffee Table tops the charts as one of the brand's most popular. A clean design is paired with the highest-quality wood to create a contemporary yet totally timeless piece. And while you're absolutely getting what you pay for, the $799 price tag is certainly steep. With this in mind, we searched high and low for 15 dupes and substitutions that offer a similar look for a whole lot less.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

Original: Pottery Barn Folsom Wood Coffee Table, $799

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

1. The Urban Port Cube Shape Mango Wood Coffee Table, $331.06

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Probably the most spot-on lookalike for Pottery Barn's table, this mango wood version is also 58 inches long and features the same visible wood grain and knot details.

Advertisement

2. Zipcode Design Albury Floor Shelf Coffee Table, $196.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're leaning into the rustic vibe, this Wayfair customer favorite is sure to fit the bill. You can also choose from four other finishes: white, black, white faux marble, and gray faux marble.

Advertisement

3. Mercury Row Roybal Coffee Table With Storage, $294.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The slightly asymmetrical design of Mercury Row's Roybal Coffee Table adds an unexpected twist to a classic silhouette.

Advertisement

4. Latitude Run Jeshurun Solid Coffee Table With Storage, $303.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're looking for the perfect blend of visible and hidden storage, this Wayfair find is going to be right up your alley. Its petite dimensions make it a great fit for a smaller living space.

Advertisement

5. Ebern Designs Macana Sled Coffee Table With Storage, $299.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a little funk to this otherwise minimalist design with the combination of a charcoal-brown and crisp white wood finish.

Advertisement

6. Latitude Run Aevry Lift Top Floor Shelf Coffee Table, $273.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Say hello to everything you need all in one place. This light wood coffee table features a top that lifts up and out to create a work surface or makeshift dining table. The open storage serves as a perfect display area, and the hidden storage beneath the top will keep things neat and away.

Advertisement

7. vidaXL Solid Mango Wood Coffee Table, $261.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Another rustic take on the beloved design, this solid mango wood coffee table will bring the cabin vibes wherever your home may be.

Advertisement

8. Latitude Run Elsfield Solid Coffee Table With Storage, $319.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a modern touch with this high-gloss, geometric table that comes in white, black, and gray.

Advertisement

9. Convenience Concepts Northfield Admiral Coffee Table With Shelf, $92

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

It doesn't get much more affordable than this elite Amazon find.

Advertisement

10. Ebern Designs Anderson-Brown Sled Coffee Table, $129

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add some legs for a little extra height.

11. Latitude Run Gundars Sled Coffee Table With Storage, $485

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Opt for a major contrast moment with this wood and metal masterpiece that looks like it costs twice the price.

12. Better Homes & Gardens Steele Coffee Table With Lower Shelf, $99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Keep it open on all sides with this under-$100 Walmart buy.

13. Ebern Designs Gundelinda Sled Coffee Table With Storage, $194.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get a similar look with two separate storage areas. Choose from black, white, white faux marble, and this rustic brown finish.

14. Sicotas Farmhouse Coffee Table, $99.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A light and airy addition to your living area. Prepare to open up your space in style.

15. Wade Logan Dunaway Floor Shelf Coffee Table, $539.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

It's no surprise that shoppers can't get enough of this exceptionally unique floor-shelf table with an unexpected curved glass-accented tabletop.

hollow coffee table with wood and metal
The 10 Chicest Coffee Tables Under $100
by Erin Lassner
Low rectangular rounded coffee table with one wide open shelve and low metal legs
18 Affordable Midcentury-Style Coffee Tables
by Kelly Weimert

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy