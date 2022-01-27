5 Design-Forward Desk Lamps You Won't Believe Are on Amazon

Desk lamps are one of our favorite accent pieces to shop for. Why? For one, you have the opportunity to fully experiment when it comes to style. From playful and unique to sophisticated and timeless, these little lamps can make a statement in a space without grabbing too much attention. Plus, they're a practical item that doubles as an artistic table sculpture. So whether you're searching for a light source to brighten your home office, illuminate your favorite reading corner, or polish off your bedroom, here are our five favorite models, all shoppable on Amazon.

Best Tiffany Lamp

Werfactory's handcrafted stained glass desk lamp is the eye candy any vintage lover needs in their home. Both charming and sophisticated, this authentic Tiffany lamp is a true showstopper that will solicit endless compliments.

Werfactory Blue Lotus Stained Glass Tiffany Table Lamp

The fact that this beauty is sold on Amazon and not in a quaint vintage furniture store is truly blowing our minds. Inspired by Art Nouveau design, Tiffany lamps are a timeless treasure. Between the handmade stained glass lampshade, sturdy base, and elegant design, this reading lamp is a unique piece that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Best Wooden Lamp

The combination of oak wood and an oatmeal drum shade will add a distinct warmness to your space. The The tripod base and round finial at the top are just a couple added details that make this simple piece into something really special.

360 Lighting Archie Wood Tripod Table Lamp

At the intersection of midcentury and traditional design, the Archie Tripod Lamp was born. The contrast between the metal, wood, and oatmeal fabric shade brings this structural piece to life and adds a clean yet cozy touch to your home.

Best Mushroom Lamp

This cutie is dimmable and offers three color temperatures for your different moods: warm white, white, and cool white. It's equally perfect for a kid's room as it is for an on-trend office setup.

Sinyzope Mushroom Lamp

Add some instant playfulness with this dimmable, swirly glass mushroom lamp. The trendy light will add a smile to your face every time you turn it on.

Best Globe Lamp

It doesn't get any sleeker than this midcentury modern table lamp. Featuring a gold metal base and frosted glass shade, this accent piece is the perfect addition to your nightstand, side table, or home office.

Dellemade Globe Table Lamp

This sculptural table light truly doubles as a piece of art. The frosted glass shade provides a soft glow and the orb shape creates a unique floating illusion.

Best Banker's Desk Lamp

Green banker's lamps have been a favorite light source for decades. Offering a one-year warranty, smart home compatibility, and ringing up at a very affordable price, this desk lamp is a practical and modern reinvention of a classic.

Catalina Traditional Banker's Desk Lamp with Glass Shade

Bring back a little piece of history with this classic banker's desk light. Combining a polished brass finish and adjustable green glass shade, this office lamp is equal parts stylish and practical. Green glass produces a softer light, which is easier on the eyes, less likely to cause eye strain, and thought to be overall more soothing than traditional lighting. Plus, it just looks really cool.

