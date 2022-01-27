5 Design-Forward Desk Lamps You Won't Believe Are on Amazon

Desk lamps are one of our favorite accent pieces to shop for. Why? For one, you have the opportunity to fully experiment when it comes to style. From playful and unique to sophisticated and timeless, these little lamps can make a statement in a space without grabbing too much attention. Plus, they're a practical item that doubles as an artistic table sculpture. So whether you're searching for a light source to brighten your home office, illuminate your favorite reading corner, or polish off your bedroom, here are our five favorite models, all shoppable on Amazon.

Best Tiffany Lamp

The fact that this beauty is sold on Amazon and not in a quaint vintage furniture store is truly blowing our minds. Inspired by Art Nouveau design, Tiffany lamps are a timeless treasure. Between the handmade stained glass lampshade, sturdy base, and elegant design, this reading lamp is a unique piece that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Best Wooden Lamp

At the intersection of midcentury and traditional design, the Archie Tripod Lamp was born. The contrast between the metal, wood, and oatmeal fabric shade brings this structural piece to life and adds a clean yet cozy touch to your home.

Best Mushroom Lamp

Add some instant playfulness with this dimmable, swirly glass mushroom lamp. The trendy light will add a smile to your face every time you turn it on.

Best Globe Lamp

This sculptural table light truly doubles as a piece of art. The frosted glass shade provides a soft glow and the orb shape creates a unique floating illusion.

Best Banker's Desk Lamp

Bring back a little piece of history with this classic banker's desk light. Combining a polished brass finish and adjustable green glass shade, this office lamp is equal parts stylish and practical. Green glass produces a softer light, which is easier on the eyes, less likely to cause eye strain, and thought to be overall more soothing than traditional lighting. Plus, it just looks really cool.