10 Couches You Will Not Believe Are Under $200

By Erin Lassner May 4, 2022
Here's the thing — and we're sure it won't come as much of a surprise — it is really freaking hard to find an attractive sofa under $200. Almost impossible, some may say. And that right there is the reason we are here today — so you don't have to put in the work. We have searched high and low, read review after review, and finally managed to compile a list of 10 couches under $200 that we are unbelievably happy with. (They are actually cute.) And while they may not be the largest, most unique, or luxe picks around town, we assure you that for under $200 you will be more than pleased. Keep scrolling to be shocked in the best way possible.

10 Couches Under $200

1. Linlux Upholstered Midcentury Modern Sofa, $144.99

Here we have midcentury modern on a budget. Select between this slightly heathered gray and a really pretty light beige upholstery for a neutral addition to any space. Plus, the two armrest pillows make the perfect spot to recline and watch a show or curl up for a little catnap.

2. DHP Kebo Futon, $199.99

This minimalist futon will give your guests the perfect place to sleep in a pinch. Although there are five colors to choose from, we love how rich this deep blue shade is. Plus, the thick, tapered legs are a nice addition to the overall simple silhouette.

3. Serta Rane Convertible Sofa Bed, $175

Serta crushes it with this 66" bestselling convertible sofa bed. Enjoy the tufted seat and back, modern chrome legs, and an assortment of four neutral hues.

4. AODAILIHB Upholstered Loveseat, $165.99

This loveseat has thick cushions with filling made of high-density memory foam. It's crafted from durable, breathable fabric, and accented with sturdy metal legs. It's also sold in a deep charcoal shade.

5. Mainstays Memory Foam Futon, $179

This 72" memory foam futon from Mainstays features a wooden frame, metal legs, and pillow top cushioning for ultimate comfort. The best part? It has a split back design so one person can recline while the other sits upward.

6. Serta Easton Convertible Sofa, $170

A sofa, lounger, and bed all in one, this versatile piece from Serta is comfortable and long-lasting thanks to its high-density foam and high-quality upholstery fabric.

7. Tyboatle Modern Fabric Loveseat Sofa, $192.99

This couch may look simple at first glance, but it's actually a whole lot more complex than most. It merges furniture and technology with its two USB charging ports, plus, it has a pocket to store your books, magazines, and charging electronics for even more convenience. The light wood legs are a really nice touch.

8. Covmax Modern Fabric Couch, $159.99

Opt for a similar look but with dark wood legs, slightly curved armrests, and exposed stitching. It's the ideal choice for an office, small sitting room, or studio apartment.

9. Vongrasig Small Modern Couch, $199

You can never go wrong with a classic. A tool-free assembly doesn't hurt either. Plus, these cushions have to be the plushest on the list.

10. Jummico Faux Leather Convertible Sofa Bed, $199.99

Go modern with this chrome and faux leather sofa that has tons of nifty features, from drink holders to armrests.

