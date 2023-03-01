8 Round Extendable Dining Tables For Dinner Parties of All Sizes

Purchasing a dining table is no easy decision, and if you're in the market for something that's both stylish ‌and‌ versatile, you've come to the right place. Enter our favorite round, extendable dining tables to shop online right now.

Round dining tables feature circular shapes that make it easy to maneuver in small spaces. And if you're concerned about kid safety, they're totally free of sharp corners. When expanded (typically with an included leaf), they also create a "pill," or oval, shape, which is undeniably stylish too. Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling to discover our top round, extendable dining table picks.

8 Round Extendable Dining Tables to Shop Right Now

Dine in statement-making style with the help of this 45-inch round, extendable dining table from Crate and Barrel. Its solid wood base is covered in a gorgeous black lacquer that complements its bold, circular pedestal base. Add the included leaf to turn the striking round table into an eye-catching oval shape.

You can't go wrong with a classic round dining room table. This one from Alcott Hill is a great example, featuring beveled edges and unmistakable ornate details for a look that can lean coastal grandmother or traditional and elegant. It includes one removable 12-inch leaf to seat up to six diners.

This round dining table from West Elm is minimal and modern in all the right ways. It boasts a bold structural pedestal base with distinct splayed legs that look great with any dining chair. A single drop-in leaf allows the four-seater table to accommodate up to six people at 60 inches long.

Small spaces can still have big style, and this wood pedestal dining table is proof. At 39 inches wide, it normally seats four but invites up to six with the extendable leaf. The stunning wood tone is both neutral and versatile, perfect to pair with any dining room aesthetic.

Somewhere between midcentury modern and Scandinavian, this drop-leaf table is a top choice for those curating a clean and elevated dining room. Its base is made from oak wood and is complemented by a stone top. Keep the drop-leafs collapsed to save space during the day and raise them for dinner parties or occasions when additional seating is needed.

Coastal and modern all at once, Pottery Barn's Cayman expandable round dining table is a worthwhile investment. It's made from kiln-dried, sustainably sourced mango wood and includes adjustable built-in levelers for added sturdiness. Use it as a four-seater table in a tighter breakfast nook or add the extender to seat up to six in a formal dining room.

Love the look of farmhouse decor? We've got you covered. Not only does this round wood dining table offer that signature rustic look but it adjusts to accommodate up to six diners. It also comes with four matching dining chairs that make its under-$700 price tag an incredible deal.

Target's Project 62 line makes high style easily achievable thanks to its affordable, in-stock pieces. The Astrid dining table is a great example, showcasing a classic midcentury modern silhouette and a rich walnut brown color. It's easily adaptable for small or roomy spaces and comfortably accommodates four with and without the leaf (or more if you're cool with squeezing).