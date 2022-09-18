The 9 Best Round Dining Tables for Your Small Space

Whether your daily meals are in a formal dining room or the kitchen, the dining table is the centerpiece of the space. If you have the room, the interior design world is your oyster. For those with small spaces, your options may be a bit more limited, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice anything good. As a matter of fact, round tables are an excellent choice for small spaces, but you'll also find that round dining tables do much to encourage great conversations, making your meals and time spent with family and friends much more intimate.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're looking for some thought starters, here's a list of the best round dining tables for your kitchen or dining room.

The Best Round Dining Tables

Just as you would expect from the farmhouse style, this kitchen table from Pottery Barn beautifully straddles the line between clean lines and warm charm. Crafted from reclaimed pine, it's distressed just enough to suit a busy kitchen and look totally chic while doing so.

Advertisement

With a chic white marble top and a sleek black pedestal base, this round dining table from Wayfair is glam and gorgeous. Pair it with black dining chairs for an industrial look, or pair it with white for a modern flair.

Advertisement

With a unique crossed-leg design, this sculptural dining room table has a modern flair, but it's certainly chic enough to sit comfortably in any dining room, no matter what your home decor style is.

Advertisement

Whether you're going for a rustic dining area or a French country vibe, the antique white finish and oak tabletop of this dining table is an elegant addition to any space. And that dramatic pedestal base is hard not to love.

Advertisement

If your interior design screams midcentury modern, this round dining table from West Elm is a must-have. Designed with small spaces in mind, this table accommodates daily meals, and two side leaves easily make an appearance for dinner parties and special occasions.

Advertisement

With a natural wood finish and a fire hydrant-inspired base, this trendy industrial-style dining table is anything but boring. And no one says this table with pipe-style legs and a built-in ring footrest won't look equally fab in a farmhouse-style kitchen.

Advertisement

Crafted from plywood and acacia veneers and rubberwood legs, this round dining table works for a range of interior design styles. Is it a little boho or a little Scandanavian? — it's your call.

Advertisement

If you're really looking for something extraordinary, consider this round dining table from CB2. Reminiscent of Brazilian midcentury design, this robust piece by Brett Beldock features rattan wraps around a flared base with a Mindi wood tabletop — this isn't your mom's round dining table.

Hand-finished with rustic brown or grey stain, this stately dining table is sealed with a matte lacquer finish that brings out the gorgeous wood grain. The architectural pedestal base is made from solid oak and finished with bold Corinthian details. This table is 60" and seats up to six, which is probably a good thing because you're gonna want to show this one off.