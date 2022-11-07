15 Scandinavian Decor Ideas for a Very Hygge Holiday

If there's anything that a hectic holiday season needs, it's soothing accent pieces to add serenity to your space. Enter Scandinavian holiday decor. While traditional holiday decorations don't necessarily scream hygge, even pros like Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy, can see why people are drawn to the interior design style. Cozy takes on minimalism found in Scandinavian design can help people "bring a sense of calm and quiet to their homes," according to Johnson, which is always appreciated during the holiday rush.

Since the holidays tend to lean towards more extravagant pieces, Scandinavian style may seem hard to obtain during this time of the year. But there are a few key elements you can consider when you want to add a Nordic twist to holiday cheer.

"Those looking to incorporate Scandinavian style into their holiday decor can do so by bringing in warm textiles, natural woods, and calming colors to their spaces," Johnson says. "Swapping out a bright tablecloth for linen placemats, replacing colorful baubles with wooden ornaments, and opting for neutral-colored stockings are great places to start."

Scroll through to check out 15 of the best Scandinavian decor ideas to infuse your holidays with much-needed minimalism.

The Best Scandinavian Holiday Decor Ideas

This simple hand-carved wooden reindeer is a minimalist's version of a Christmas classic. Plus, you can get equally stunning snowmen in natural and white finishes.

Prop up your Christmas stocking in style with these natural wood holders topped off with metallic winter-inspired motifs.

Skip the tinsel garland and opt for a bead design with a natural wood finish.

Add texture and dimension to doors and mantels with this faux pampas wreath. With the taupe hue, you can use it not only for Christmas, but in the fall and spring, too.

Get a soft and soothing glow with these ceramic Christmas tree tea light candle holders. And if you really want to go all out, you can also get the matching (and best-selling) village houses.

Forget the greenery of a traditional Christmas tree and opt for a wood option that can last you a lifetime.

These handcrafted wooden tree ornaments are the epitome of Scandinavian Christmas decorations.

Decorate your living room or dining room with these sleek, hygge-approved candle holders.

Tap into true Scandinavian holiday decor with a Swedish tomte.

Swap out a shiny tree topper with this solid wood star design. And if you're looking to top off your tree with a sleek white design, try this painted star tree topper from Burke Decor.

Create a stunning centerpiece with this modern Christmas village set. Each one is made from solid wood walnut and features a brass chimney that you can use as a candle holder.

These red and white holiday crackers can be used as place markers at your holiday dinner or be used to store little gifts.

Put together a lovely holiday dinner with new Scandi table decor, like these linen napkins. They come in multiple colors, from neutral tones to traditional holiday hues.

Make over your mantle with these minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired stockings. Available in several neutral colorways, you can also add a leather tag for an added stylish touch.

Countdown to the holidays with this sleek and minimalist wood advent calendar.