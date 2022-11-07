15 Scandinavian Decor Ideas for a Very Hygge Holiday

By Pauline Lacsamana November 7, 2022
If there's anything that a hectic holiday season needs, it's soothing accent pieces to add serenity to your space. Enter Scandinavian holiday decor. While traditional holiday decorations don't necessarily scream hygge, even pros like Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy, can see why people are drawn to the interior design style. Cozy takes on minimalism found in Scandinavian design can help people "bring a sense of calm and quiet to their homes," according to Johnson, which is always appreciated during the holiday rush.

Since the holidays tend to lean towards more extravagant pieces, Scandinavian style may seem hard to obtain during this time of the year. But there are a few key elements you can consider when you want to add a Nordic twist to holiday cheer.

"Those looking to incorporate Scandinavian style into their holiday decor can do so by bringing in warm textiles, natural woods, and calming colors to their spaces," Johnson says. "Swapping out a bright tablecloth for linen placemats, replacing colorful baubles with wooden ornaments, and opting for neutral-colored stockings are great places to start."

Scroll through to check out 15 of the best Scandinavian decor ideas to infuse your holidays with much-needed minimalism.

The Best Scandinavian Holiday Decor Ideas

1. Crate and Barrel Wood Reindeer Holiday Decoration, $29.95-$99.95

This simple hand-carved wooden reindeer is a minimalist's version of a Christmas classic. Plus, you can get equally stunning snowmen in natural and white finishes.

2. Anthropologie Palla Stocking Holder, $38-$42

Prop up your Christmas stocking in style with these natural wood holders topped off with metallic winter-inspired motifs.

3. World Market Natural Wood Bead Garland, $8.99

Skip the tinsel garland and opt for a bead design with a natural wood finish.

4. CB2 36-Inch Faux Pampas Taupe Wreath, $79.95

Add texture and dimension to doors and mantels with this faux pampas wreath. With the taupe hue, you can use it not only for Christmas, but in the fall and spring, too.

5. West Elm Ceramic Christmas Trees, $20-$85

Get a soft and soothing glow with these ceramic Christmas tree tea light candle holders. And if you really want to go all out, you can also get the matching (and best-selling) village houses.

6. Welcome To The Woodshop Heirloom Beaded Wood Christmas Tree, $185-$225

Forget the greenery of a traditional Christmas tree and opt for a wood option that can last you a lifetime.

7. Farmhouse Pottery Handcrafted Woodland Ornament Gift Box (set of 5), $150

These handcrafted wooden tree ornaments are the epitome of Scandinavian Christmas decorations.

8. Fabrique Deco Minimalist Wood Candle Holder, $108-$127.03

Decorate your living room or dining room with these sleek, hygge-approved candle holders.

9. Vaida Petreikis Holiday Gnomes/Scandinavian Style Tomte, $37-$73

Tap into true Scandinavian holiday decor with a Swedish tomte.

10. Cody Foster Carved Star Holiday Tree Topper, $55

Swap out a shiny tree topper with this solid wood star design. And if you're looking to top off your tree with a sleek white design, try this painted star tree topper from Burke Decor.

11. Hauskaa VT Modern Christmas Village, $295

Create a stunning centerpiece with this modern Christmas village set. Each one is made from solid wood walnut and features a brass chimney that you can use as a candle holder.

12. Kate Sproston Design Scandi Cross Stitch Reusable Christmas Cracker, $18.01-$76.63

These red and white holiday crackers can be used as place markers at your holiday dinner or be used to store little gifts.

13. Pottery Barn Classic Belgian Flax Linen Hemstitch Napkins (set of 4), $40

Put together a lovely holiday dinner with new Scandi table decor, like these linen napkins. They come in multiple colors, from neutral tones to traditional holiday hues.

14. The Blanket Thief Linen Christmas Stocking, $40.03-$45.42

Make over your mantle with these minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired stockings. Available in several neutral colorways, you can also add a leather tag for an added stylish touch.

15. West Elm House Advent Calendar, $85

Countdown to the holidays with this sleek and minimalist wood advent calendar.

