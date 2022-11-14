Our 15 Favorite Pieces of Target Holiday Decor for $25 or Less

By Danelle A. Sandoval November 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

From colorful string lights to textured pillows, holiday decor can instantly make your home feel all the joy and cheer of the season. And if you're looking to shop for new decorations this year, we've found plenty of options at Target to set the merry mood for you and your guests. Plus, they're all $25 and under. Read on to check out these festive picks that can fit into every budget.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Target Holiday Decor for $25 or Less

1. Wondershop Incandescent Mini String Lights, $3

See More Photos

Decorate your home with these adorable incandescent mini string lights that can be used either indoors or outdoors.

Advertisement

2. Wondershop Round Mini Christmas Tree Ornaments (set of 25), $5

See More Photos

Fill your tree with this timeless ornament set. Other color options include silver, red, green, and pink.

Advertisement

3. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Winterberry Seasonal Faux Stem, $2.99-7.99

See More Photos

With sizes ranging from 10 to 32 inches, these faux stems are an easy addition to your existing decor. Place them in a vase near your door to welcome guests with holiday spirit.

Advertisement

4. Threshold 3-Pack Bottlebrush Set, $15

See More Photos

Made with rattan branches, this set of three will make any dining table or mantel look charming.

Advertisement

5. Threshold Knit Tree Oblong Decorative Throw Pillow, $25

See More Photos

Add this subtle decorative pillow to your living room or bedroom for extra coziness all season long.

Advertisement

6. Threshold Textured Table Runner, $15

See More Photos

Looking for tablescape ideas to brighten up the holiday mood? This simple yet elegant runner will do that in a pinch.

Advertisement

7. Wondershop Pre-Lit Pine Garland With Multicolor Lights, $20

See More Photos

Beautifully pre-lit with multicolor lights, this garland is a fun take on a classic.

Advertisement

8. Wondershop 2-Foot Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Clear Lights Artificial Christmas Tree, $15

See More Photos

If you aren't able to put a real Christmas tree into your home, here's an ideal alternative for small spaces and apartments. Plus, it's easy to set up.

9. Wondershop Berry Pinecone Magnolia Artificial Christmas Wreath, $20

See More Photos

This artificial pine cone and berry wreath has a classic look that can be used year after year.

10. Sullivans Mini Potted Trees (set of 4), $27.99

See More Photos

In a set of four, these mini potted trees are an adorable way to add holiday cheer to any living space.

11. Wondershop Hanging Wood Snowflakes, $10

See More Photos

These hanging wood snowflakes can make any home look like a winter wonderland.

12. Threshold Sherpa Shaped Christmas Tree, $20

See More Photos

Cozy up on the couch or your favorite armchair with this ultra-plush sherpa throw pillow.

13. Wondershop ‘Season’s Greetings’ Wood Wall Sign, $10

See More Photos

Want to say more with your walls this season? Greet your guests with this wood sign that includes charming floral designs.

14. Threshold Cotton Holly Berry Tablecloth, $20

See More Photos

Host your holiday gatherings with this festive cotton holly berry tablecloth. It's also machine washable.

15. Threshold Stoneware ‘Happy Holidays’ Serving Platter, $20

See More Photos

This stoneware serving platter can make your holiday treats and desserts that much sweeter to enjoy.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy