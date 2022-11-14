Our 15 Favorite Pieces of Target Holiday Decor for $25 or Less

From colorful string lights to textured pillows, holiday decor can instantly make your home feel all the joy and cheer of the season. And if you're looking to shop for new decorations this year, we've found plenty of options at Target to set the merry mood for you and your guests. Plus, they're all $25 and under. Read on to check out these festive picks that can fit into every budget.

The Best Target Holiday Decor for $25 or Less

Decorate your home with these adorable incandescent mini string lights that can be used either indoors or outdoors.

Fill your tree with this timeless ornament set. Other color options include silver, red, green, and pink.

With sizes ranging from 10 to 32 inches, these faux stems are an easy addition to your existing decor. Place them in a vase near your door to welcome guests with holiday spirit.

Made with rattan branches, this set of three will make any dining table or mantel look charming.

Add this subtle decorative pillow to your living room or bedroom for extra coziness all season long.

Looking for tablescape ideas to brighten up the holiday mood? This simple yet elegant runner will do that in a pinch.

Beautifully pre-lit with multicolor lights, this garland is a fun take on a classic.

If you aren't able to put a real Christmas tree into your home, here's an ideal alternative for small spaces and apartments. Plus, it's easy to set up.

This artificial pine cone and berry wreath has a classic look that can be used year after year.

In a set of four, these mini potted trees are an adorable way to add holiday cheer to any living space.

These hanging wood snowflakes can make any home look like a winter wonderland.

Cozy up on the couch or your favorite armchair with this ultra-plush sherpa throw pillow.

Want to say more with your walls this season? Greet your guests with this wood sign that includes charming floral designs.

Host your holiday gatherings with this festive cotton holly berry tablecloth. It's also machine washable.

This stoneware serving platter can make your holiday treats and desserts that much sweeter to enjoy.