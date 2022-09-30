11 French Country Dining Tables That Are Undeniably Charming

French country dining tables can bring elegance and rustic charm to any home. From their timelessness to their warm hues, these dining room staples are great for those who want to bring more of a vintage feel into their space. And, because of these tables' versatility, they're able to fit with many kinds of decor themes, like traditional and farmhouse styles.

What is a French country dining table?

Since there are many country-style tables, you may wonder what specifically differentiates a French country dining table. Ideally, these refined furniture pieces are made from solid, natural materials including oak and pine, and are in a more neutral color palette, with faded tones and the occasional pastel. They're usually accented with European-styled embellishments, distressed, and are highly reminiscent of the French countryside. This often means highlighting comfort and casualness.

While there are many tables to choose from, it might be overwhelming to find the perfect French country dining table for your home, especially since they can often to be costly. However, below, we've rounded up 11 picks ranging in price points and sizes to help you with your search.

The 11 Best French Country Dining Tables

The French Country Oval Extension Table is a great fit for those who want the elegant countryside feel without too high of a price point. Easily delivered by Amazon, this extendable dining table has a separate extension leaf, a distressed white color, and a finished top with a natural oak tone. When extended, it's able to sit six, making it easier to accommodate more guests if need be. Plus, it's easy to assemble.

Including four dining chairs, the Homestyles French Countryside Dining Set is designed with cabriole legs, an aged off-white finish, and engineered with both wood and hardwood. Its top is also oak-finished and has a distinct vintage look. This pick is great if you're looking for a set that's cost-effective, but that'll still add a countryside charm to your space.

If you're looking for a more sustainable option, the Pottery Barn Owen Extending Dining Table is one to consider. While French country dining tables usually have natural, solid wood construction, this pick is made from a sustainably harvested hardwood called rubberwood. Contract grade and built to last, it's important to note that this table won't appear as vintage-looking as others, but it can still echo countryside living and style. Plus, it comes with white glove delivery.

Ideal for large families and those who have guests over often, the Aisenbrey French Country 7-Piece Expandable Dining Set includes six upholstered chairs and a tabletop that extends to sit six people. From its fluted legs to its trestle base, it gives off a distinctive distressed and weathered look. Plus, this dining table has a rubberwood frame, making it eco-friendly and putting it at a much lower price point than other dining table sets.

The Christopher Knight Home Clearwater Drop Leaf Dining Table is great if you have a smaller space, but still want to add that French countryside sophistication to your dining area. Made out of wood with an antique white color, this option has a drop leaf feature and is super budget-friendly.

Charming and ideal for a breakfast nook, the Petite Farmhouse Table is handmade from barn wood that's 100 or more years old. It's built with hand-turned wooden legs and naturally highlights aging, giving it an even more rustic, antique feel. You can also order the table with an added drawer for a practical accent.

Available in either a natural or ebony color, the Williams Sonoma Harvest Dining Table is elegant, sophisticated, and perfect for large gatherings. Hand-built and made with solid spruce-turned legs, this contract-grade table extends with two drop-in leaves that can accommodate up to 10 guests. With a distressed design and a satin finish, this table is also conveniently delivered with white glove service.

If you're looking for a French countryside table that has a little bit more color, the Furniture of America Tummel Wood Dining Table is detailed with olive green and white, adding both charm and delight to any dining room. While it has a marble top versus a wood finish, this pick is great if you're inspired by French countryside decor, but want to add your own personal flair to it. It's additionally quite easy to assemble.

Lavish and splurge-worthy, the Ave Home Charlotte Round Dining Table is made of Mindi wood with a pedestal style. Able to sit six, its base is hand-carved and finished with an aged gray color. It's a perfect option for those who want a countryside appeal with a modern approach.

The Birch Lane Regan Dining Set seats up to eight people when expanded with its removable leaf. It features chairs that have X-shaped backs and turned legs and a tabletop inspired by shiplap design that's made with both solid and manufactured wood. With its farmhouse aesthetic, white finish, and antique details, this option can make anyone feel like they're right in the countryside of France.

Handcrafted and made out of solid hardwood, the James + James Country French Table is elegantly designed and accented with classic turned legs. Available in a variety of finishes including barn wood and charred ember, this dining table would be beautiful underneath a rustic chandelier. It's also made in a square-shaped option. And, it comes with free shipping.