12 Oval Dining Tables to Put in Your Dining Room STAT

Kitchens and dining rooms are full of sharp edges, but does your dining table have to be? With an oval dining table, you can bring a transformative sense of softness into the room. Oval-shaped tables also maximize space much more efficiently than similarly-rounded circular tables, since they are often long and narrow. Most importantly, perhaps, oval dining tables are completely unexpected. Here are the 12 best oval dining tables that will set your home apart from the rest.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Crafted from sustainably-sourced solid mango wood, this rich brown oval dining table is contemporary and elegant. With 78-inch and 92-inch sizes on offer, you can choose which length works best for your space.

Advertisement

For an '80s Postmodernism-inspired, monochromatic look, consider this chunky oval marble dining table. It features a sleek ivory marble top, which is supported by cylindrical iron legs with a cream-colored finish.

Advertisement

Go all-in on Scandinavian minimalism with this solid oak oval dining table created by London-based designer Simon Jones for Danish retailer HAY. Its slim, angled legs allow it to accommodate up to eight people.

Advertisement

Industrial meets glam with this oval dining table that combines a concrete top with a brass-toned iron trumpet base. The hybrid piece also nods to midcentury modern style, with its tulip shape reminiscent of Eero Saarinen's original design.

Advertisement

Midcentury modern lovers will also swoon for this walnut oval dining table, which pairs a retro X-shaped base with a veneered starburst design on top. It's slim enough to fit in a tight corner, but you can still seat six people.

Advertisement

Make a statement with this bold and stately oval dining table that can truly anchor a dining room with its thick pedestal base. It's available in white, black, and natural wood, so you can pick the finish you're vibing with most.

Advertisement

If you're partial to the traditional farmhouse aesthetic, opt for this handmade oval dining table that's crafted with reclaimed antique fir from old buildings. The turned-leg piece was inspired by a vintage farm table from L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, a Provençal town in France.

Advertisement

Add some drama to your dining room with this striking oval marble dining table. Designer Brett Beldock is behind the graphic black-and-white spider marble piece that includes hand-chiseled half-cylinder legs with a raw finish that continues to chip over time.

A much more slender marble option, this white oval dining table was modeled after classic French bistro tables. Its elaborate cast aluminum base is topped with a subtly veined natural marble.

Sculptural, shagreen T-legs define this substantial oval dining table and beautifully contrast its kiln-dried wood top. The result is an eye-catching dining room centerpiece to gather around with family and friends.

Incorporate texture into your dining room with this long oval dining table with fluted wood legs that were skillfully constructed by Vietnamese artisans. The warm chestnut finish is the perfect hue.

Big families should invest in this artful oak oval dining table that Alain Van Havre designed to seat up to 12 people. The oval plank top sits on interlocking legs that give it the balance and stability necessary for a large party.