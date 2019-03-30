How to Hang a Christmas Wreath on a Mirror

Step 1: Prepare the Mirror and Wreath

If your mirror is already hanging on the wall, use a step ladder, if necessary, to remove it. Take note of the mounting hardware on the back. Typically there will be either two D-ring hangers or two screw eyes with a length of stainless steel hanging wire attached. If the mirror does not have hanging wire, cut a piece of wire that will span the width of the mirror and attach the ends to the mirror's D-rings. Lay the mirror on a table or countertop, face up. Dust the frame and wash the mirror.