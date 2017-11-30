15 Outdoor Holiday Decorations Guaranteed to Make You the Coolest House on the Block

Decorating for Christmas can be downright magical, but it's easy to feel like you're recycling the same old lawn ornaments year after year (and, not to mention, seeing the same decor throughout your entire neighborhood). Below are 15 outdoor holiday decoration ideas to get your creative juices flowing and help you stand out from the crowd.

1. Wooden Light-Up Stars

This fun wooden star DIY project from Duke Manor Farm is easy to make and adds lots of rustic charm to your outdoor decorating. Even better, these stars aren't holiday specific, so you can use them to light the garden or patio all year.

2. Shooting Star Lights

Your house might just be the envy of the neighborhood with these twinkly shooting star lights from Grandinroad. These lights look great on their own but also make a stunning backdrop for the rest of your winter decor.

3. "Snow" Via an LED Projector

Who says decorating for the holidays has to be hard? This LED projector is an easy way to spruce up your house without the hassle of putting up decorations or taking them down. Just plug it in, turn it on, and voilà — your decorating is done. Keep things lighthearted by projecting snowflakes or other seasonal themes onto your home.

4. Oversized Christmas Ornaments

These giant Christmas ornaments from Grandinroad are chic and definitely add a wow factor to your yard. Hand painted and weather-resistant, they would be perfect placed by the front door or grouped together by a tree.

5. Flocked Miniature Christmas Tree

Even if you're not expecting a white Christmas this year, you can pretend with this charming miniature flocked Christmas tree, conveniently housed in its own farmhouse-style stand. Standing just under five feet tall, this tree is the perfect addition to liven up your front porch this holiday season.

6. Flashing Snowflake Lights

As the winter sun begins to set earlier and earlier, consider illuminating your driveway, walkway, or other outdoor spaces with these blinking snowflake lights. They shine quite brightly, making them perfect for lighting any pathway. The best part? You don't even have to pack these away on December 26; they could easily be used to brighten up your yard all winter.

7. Pre-lit Fir Trees

Simple and elegant, these pre-lit trees give a minimalist yet cozy vibe to your front porch. These tiny trees prove that you don't have to go over the top and try to interrupt the electrical grid with an overwhelming light display. Sometimes, simple and subtle are better.

8. Pre-lit Christmas Wreath

Sometimes, less is more, but not in this case. If you like your holiday decorations to sparkle, the 80 lights built into this wreath are happy to accommodate. You can purchase the wreath alone or with garland and swags for a coordinated vibe.

9. A Sphere of Light

Simple but pretty, here's another decoration that you don't have to take down right after the holidays. Hang one above your front door or mount several to the trees in your yard. Who doesn't want a little more sparkle in their outdoor space?

10. Snow-Covered Trees

The bare deciduous trees of winter look beautiful draped in lights, but hanging them out in the cold can be a challenge. Get the look without the frustration with these pre-lit trees. You'll get the same attractive glow but with much less effort.

11. Pre-lit Wire Christmas Trees

Nothing says Christmas quite like an illuminated tree, but not everyone has an iconic evergreen in the yard. These wire trees are just as good, however, and come pre-lit so you can get the look without the hassle of stringing lights yourself.

12. Christmas Star Lights

This unique star light and waterfall display incorporates the Christmas star and a Christmas tree and does so with simple elegance. It's great for adding height to lawn displays or as a stand-alone decoration.

13. Holiday Wreath

This traditional pre-lit wreath has 50 clear incandescent lights to greet all of your holiday guests at the door. With realistic pine needles, pops of bright red berries, and snow-dusted pinecones, it adds a warm, welcoming glow to your home.

14. Christmas Greens

Long before LED Christmas lights and ornaments, people used good old-fashioned seasonal greens to decorate for Christmas. This four-piece set embraces this traditional decorating approach but adds a modern holiday touch with a few simple white lights.

15. Decorated Christmas Cactus

Not expecting a winter wonderland in your neck of the woods? This Santa hat-adorned Christmas cactus with a whimsical, southwestern flair may be just what you need for your outdoor holiday decorations. Speckled with colorful lights, this cute cactus is guaranteed to brighten up the neighborhood.