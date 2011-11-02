How to Replace a Mirror in a Frame

Step 4: Wipe the New Mirror and Frame Clean

Before replacing the mirror, make sure the new frame and mirror are clean of dirt, dust, and debris. Wipe them down with a clean cloth and some gentle cleaning spray if needed. Allow them to dry before you attempt to replace the mirror. If you're using a brand-new mirror, it may come with a thin protective plastic film covering the surface in order to prevent scratches before you display it. Remove this covering and get rid of streaks and smudges if any crop up.