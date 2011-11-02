There are so many reasons to decorate your space with a mirror. Not only do mirrors look stylish, but they also make your space look bigger and are handy little tools to check if you have something stuck in your teeth before you dash out the door.
But as mirrors age, they can develop speckles of discoloration or become smudged and dingy. Instead of getting rid of the entire piece, consider swapping out the mirror and keeping the frame. This simple DIY is especially handy for those who have a beloved mirror frame to repurpose. Or perhaps you have a nice mirror whose frame needs replacing. Either way, here's how to tackle the project.
Things You'll Need
How to Replace a Mirror in a Frame
Step 1: Measure the Mirror and Frame
Use a tape measure to measure the length and width of both the mirror and the frame. The opening or blank space inside the frame should be the exact size of the mirror.
Step 2: Set the Frame Down
Gently place your frame facedown on a large, flat workspace. When it's stable, remove each of the clips that hold the mirror and the backing in place. This will give you open access to the mirror.
Step 3: Remove the Backing
Lift the backing out of the frame — wear protective gloves if you're worried about cutting yourself, but gloves are usually not necessary unless the mirror is broken. The backing is typically made from cardboard or particleboard and is generally lightweight and easy to lift up with just your hands.
Step 4: Wipe the New Mirror and Frame Clean
Before replacing the mirror, make sure the new frame and mirror are clean of dirt, dust, and debris. Wipe them down with a clean cloth and some gentle cleaning spray if needed. Allow them to dry before you attempt to replace the mirror. If you're using a brand-new mirror, it may come with a thin protective plastic film covering the surface in order to prevent scratches before you display it. Remove this covering and get rid of streaks and smudges if any crop up.
Step 5: Replace the Mirror and Backing
Set the mirror gently into the frame facedown so that when you display the piece, the reflective side will be facing outward. Replace the backing material, placing it gently against the back of the mirror. If you're using a new frame, it should come with new backing material that fits it properly. If you're reusing your old mirror frame and just replacing the mirror, you can reuse the backing you removed earlier in the project.
Once the mirror and backing are nice and snug within the frame, reattach the frame clips to secure everything in place. Then you can flip over the frame and wipe it clean with glass cleaner to get rid of streaks and smudges before rehanging it.