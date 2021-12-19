This Cleaning Hack for Streak-Free Mirrors Is So Easy, It Hurts

Many of us know what it's like to wipe down a mirror, only to realize that it's covered in streaks. This can feel super counterproductive, not to mention frustrating AF. However, we recently discovered an easy solution to the problem, and we can't get over how simple it is.

According to TikTok user and housekeeper @vanesamaro91, all you need to do is turn off the lights above the mirror just before cleaning it. Otherwise, the heat from the lights will make your cleaning solution dry faster, resulting in noticeable streaks. That's it!

Additionally, as @vanesamaro91 notes in her video, it's not necessary to turn off ​all​ the lights in the bathroom. Other lights — such as ceiling lights — can stay on so you won't be in the dark. The point is to reduce light exposure just above the mirror, rather than the bathroom as a whole.

Other ways to clean mirrors without leaving streaks:

When it comes to cleaning mirrors, it's best to use a microfiber cloth. Microfiber fabrics will quickly remove moisture, along with grime and dirt. Also, avoid using soapy cleaners, which will leave behind a greasy and oily residue.

Another tip is to start at the top and work your way down. Move side to side in a steady motion. This way, the cleaner will drip down, and you'll be able clean it as you go. If you start at the bottom and work your way up, the cleaner will simply drip onto the surface you just cleaned.

Happy cleaning!