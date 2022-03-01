Saint Patrick's Day Decor From Amazon That's Actually Tasteful

Even with a holiday as green-centric as Saint Patrick's Day, it's totally possible to achieve tasteful yet spirited decor. While there are certainly loads of plastic eyesores on the web, we obviously had to find the most stylishly understated winners. So here we have it: six home and table accessories that will make your Saint Patty's themed house the most refined of all time.

Most On-Trend Table Runner

This buffalo check table runner will add a farmhouse touch to your Saint Patty's Day tablescape. It's sold in two lengths and can be used on its own for subtle spirit or accessorized for ultimate festivity.

Prettiest Garland

Wooden beads and rustic rope combine to create a garland that can be styled in a huge range of ways. From laying across a decorative table to delicately placed in a bowl, these garlands are a subtle and chic way to get in the spirit.

Sweetest Pillows

These canvas pillow covers are a lovely year-round addition to anyone's home. The soft green color and mix of vintage feeling patterns are a neutral nod to the holiday.

Most Stylish Hanging Sign

Add this charming sign to your door if you need a little something-something but also want to keep it low-key. The diagonal stripes adorning the simple shamrock have a slight farmhouse feel that we are very here for.

Cutest Table Decor

These sturdy, wooden decorations can be used year after year to add a little extra luck and joy to your home. They will look just as good displayed as table centerpieces as they will adorning your shelves and mantels.

Chicest Banner

Everyone loves a good burlap moment. This affordable two-pack of banners is far from flashy or overdone, so you'll be sure to stay elevated while keeping up with the festivities.