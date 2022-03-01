Saint Patrick's Day Decor From Amazon That's Actually Tasteful

By Erin Lassner March 1, 2022
Even with a holiday as green-centric as Saint Patrick's Day, it's totally possible to achieve tasteful yet spirited decor. While there are certainly loads of plastic eyesores on the web, we obviously had to find the most stylishly understated winners. So here we have it: six home and table accessories that will make your Saint Patty's themed house the most refined of all time.

Most On-Trend Table Runner

This sweet table runner can really be used year-round. It is machine washable, 100% cotton, very affordable, and far from being too loud or overdone. Add some garland along the center for a winning tablescape.

DII Buffalo Check Farmhouse Table Runner

$10.90+

This buffalo check table runner will add a farmhouse touch to your Saint Patty's Day tablescape. It's sold in two lengths and can be used on its own for subtle spirit or accessorized for ultimate festivity.

Prettiest Garland

These versatile beaded garlands are the perfect addition to your trendy St. Patty's Day spread. Each of the two garlands features wooden beads in four colors, rustic tassels, and around 57 inches of length. The decor options are endless!

Jetec St. Patrick’s Day Farmhouse Wood Bead Garlands

$20.99

Wooden beads and rustic rope combine to create a garland that can be styled in a huge range of ways. From laying across a decorative table to delicately placed in a bowl, these garlands are a subtle and chic way to get in the spirit.

Sweetest Pillows

Score four 18"x18" patterned and solid canvas pillow covers that can be used for St. Patty's Day, Christmas, and all throughout the year. Plus, these covers look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Topfinel Greyish Green Throw Pillow Covers (set of 4)

$23.99

These canvas pillow covers are a lovely year-round addition to anyone's home. The soft green color and mix of vintage feeling patterns are a neutral nod to the holiday.

Most Stylish Hanging Sign

Add this sweet 13"x14" sign to your home for a subtle pop of spirit. This bestseller is crafted from sturdy fiberboard and a rustic rope hanger for ultimate longevity.

Amscan St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Hanging Sign

$22.99

Add this charming sign to your door if you need a little something-something but also want to keep it low-key. The diagonal stripes adorning the simple shamrock have a slight farmhouse feel that we are very here for.

Cutest Table Decor

These adorable wooden centerpieces will be sure to add a little extra sparkle to the day of luck. Each of the three wooden signs is painted on both sides to ensure everyone can enjoy them equally. Plus, they're the perfect size to make a statement without taking up too much space.

Dewbin Wood St. Patricks Day Decorations

$16.99

These sturdy, wooden decorations can be used year after year to add a little extra luck and joy to your home. They will look just as good displayed as table centerpieces as they will adorning your shelves and mantels.

Chicest Banner

String this duo of festive signs across your mantel or doorway. The burlap adds just the right amount of rustic flair to what's about to be the ultimate photo backdrop.

Acekar St. Patrick's Day Burlap Banners

$14.99

Everyone loves a good burlap moment. This affordable two-pack of banners is far from flashy or overdone, so you'll be sure to stay elevated while keeping up with the festivities.

