Farmhouse Fireplace Decor to Cozy Up Your Mantel

There's nothing quite like the cozy feel of your living room fireplace. When you combine this ultra-hygge spot with your favorite farmhouse decor, the result is an ambiance that everyone wants to take part in. Now, with the farmhouse trend taking the design world by storm, you can easily find pieces that combine upscale country living and fun rustic vibes to spruce up your fireplace mantel. Here are some of our favorite pieces.

If you prefer your farmhouse home decor to lean a bit western eclectic, this is the perfect addition to your space. Lean against a selection of layered artwork or hang up with a gallery wall for a perfectly casual but cohesive look.

Something about this print makes us want to redesign our whole mantle. Use it to balance out your colorful decor or complement your favorite candlesticks.

This rustic clock adds a fun farmhouse flair to telling time. Enjoy the weathered wood alongside your fireplace as a bonus focal point to tie it all together.

Attempting a complete aesthetic also means cultivating a signature smell. Besides the ambiance created by your favorite scent, you can also enjoy a cozy glow that will add warmth to any farmhouse living room.

Any interior design enthusiast knows the importance of adding mirrors to enhance your space. If you have a large space to fill above your fireplace mantel, consider adding in a farmhouse mirror that is simple enough to mix well with other styles.

The farmhouse trend is all about coziness, family, and warmth. This DIY deep box frame lets you put your favorite memories on display so you can always bask in the happy times.

Ready to dive in head first to western flair? This wood print combines the warmth of wood with the fun of farmhouse prints. It's sure to draw the eye and turn your fireplace wall into your living room statement piece.

Embrace the feeling of farmhouse DIY with this statement shiplap sign. It'll welcome your guests and make your family smile, even on stressful days.

Farmhouse decor thrives when mixed with greenery. Utilize these whiskey barrels to add your favorite plant pals for an easy decorating hack.

Weathered wood and constant wanderlust — that's what farmhouse decor will inspire in your home. Encourage your family to chase their dreams with this aesthetic sign.

Another rustic-meets-industrial wooden clock? Always. The roman numerals give it a more artsy feel while the neutral wood allows it to blend in seamlessly with the rest of your living room.

At only $18 a pop, these rustic candle holders are perfect to double (or triple) up on for filling in the edges of your mantel. Pair them with some faux foliage for an elevated look no matter the season.