11 Cowboy-Themed Decorating Ideas to Give Your Space a Rustic Makeover

When you hear the words ​cowboy-themed decorating ideas​, the first things to pop into your mind are probably a John Wayne poster, longhorns, and mason jars. But the country-inspired look doesn't have to be reminiscent of a Western movie set — it can actually be cozy and somewhat modern.

The trending aesthetic lives somewhere between farmhouse and rustic styles, with a focus on light, neutral color palettes, raw materials, and weathered finishes that you might come across while on a farm. Country living prioritizes comfort and practicality, which explains why pastoral settings traditionally feel so warm and inviting.

Now, if you're ready to release the inner cowboy or cowgirl within, scroll on for some truly inspiring decorating ideas.

11 Cowboy Home Decor Ideas

1. Get creative with wood paneling.

Reclaimed wood is a Western abode's best friend. Visit your local supplier, and pick up enough wood planks to build your very own DIY headboard. (You might also try searching for reclaimed wood at The Home Depot, Craigslist, or Etsy). Leave the wood in its natural state or consider painting it black, like the design in this rustic bedroom, for a moodier vibe.

2. Invest in a trough sink for the bathroom.

If you don't want to go all-in on the rustic look in a bedroom, consider the bathroom instead. We love this woodsy design by Amber Interiors complete with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling on the walls and a stunning marble trough sink. Keep the rest of the bathroom decor simple with a circular mirror, a small floral arrangement, and a pair of sconces. Opt for an aged brass finish for all of the fixtures to inject even more character and charm.

3. Have a little fun with the wallpaper.

Western-themed interiors don't always have to be so serious. Lighten the mood with a playful wallpaper pattern, like this rodeo cowboy design. The gray and brown colors are perfect for a moody library or reading nook. Pair with a well-used leather chair or sofa to complete the inviting scene.

4. Invest in eye-catching artwork.

The quickest and easiest way to transform your space into the country retreat of your dreams is with a standout piece of wall art. Enter this stunning photographic print of two horses shot by photographer Kara Rosenlund. The emotional portrait does all the heavy lifting, but the shiplap wall paneling and rustic bench add that little something extra.

5. Bring home some cacti.

There's no denying that this home belonging to @beetle_and_wilde is all about the Wild West vibe, only with a dark and moody twist. The living room decor — made up of matte black walls, a rug, cowhide pillow, buttery leather lounge chair, and a prickly assortment of cacti — is all about texture. Even the chopped wood stacked in the corner provides tactile interest.

6. Throw down a faux cowhide rug.

Western home decor doesn't have to be overbearing; it can be a subtle hint or nod in the right direction. For example, in this contemporary office by Studio McGee a large cowhide rug introduces a tiny bit of country charm. Pair with a leather task chair and wood desktop for even more rustic appeal.

7. Hang a barn door.

Nothing says country living more than a barn door. So swap out your bathroom or pantry door with a sliding design made of knotty wood. In this all-white bedroom, the rustic door sets the tone and adds just enough warmth to keep the open layout feeling cozy. And bonus: You can free up valuable floor space that would otherwise be reserved by the pesky door swing.

8. Put your hat collection on display.

Add visual interest to your bedroom by turning your cowboy hats into wall decor. Put those wide brims on display like Sylvia Tribel did in this setup. Paired with a round mirror, the arrangement acts as a gallery wall. Not only will they always be at your fingertips, but now you don't have to worry about where to store your growing collection.

9. Don't forget the hallways.

Timber is a must in any Western-style home, as witnessed in this dreamy corridor by Kate Lester Interiors. If your home doesn't already have a wood plank ceiling, doors, trim, and flooring, then it might be worth splurging a little to bring one or more of these elements into your space. You can even add wood planks and faux beams to your your existing ceiling. Keep the rest of your home decor neutral so your space will still look bright and open.

10. Let the kiddos in on the fun.

If you're going to commit to a Western theme in your home, don't forget to give the kids' room a makeover, too. Jenna from Jenna Sue Design Co. gave this shared bedroom a delightful facelift, complete with farmhouse decor such as an antique chest, plaid blankets, Jenny Lind-style bed frames, and a jute rug. The wood trim and ceiling beams are an added bonus that make the space even cozier.

11. Play with color.

Even though farmhouse color palettes are traditionally neutral, don't be afraid to play with a little color — this verdant bedroom has the right idea. The striped green wallpaper acts as the perfect backdrop for a rustic wood plank headboard, while a vintage painting of a man sitting proudly on top of a horse provides the ideal finishing touch.