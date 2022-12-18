Is This Grandpa-Inspired Decor Style the New Coastal Grandmother?

To say the coastal grandmother decor had a major moment in 2022 is an understatement. But it looks like another grandparent-inspired trend is on the horizon and it's all about a cozy grandfather aesthetic.

Advertisement

"Grandpa cabin" — a term coined on TikTok by interior designer Erin Klawiter — is equally as comforting as coastal grandmother decor, but with more of a rustic vibe. Think lots of classic plaid, wood tones, and leather. As one commenter writes perfectly, "It's giving Ralph Lauren catalog and I'm here for it!"

Want to nail the warm and homey grandpa cabin feel? Shop our top picks below.

Advertisement

Get the Grandpa Cabin Look

Throw this classic red plaid throw over an armchair, sofa, or bed.

Advertisement

Put accent pieces on display on a rustic live edge shelf.

Advertisement

Deck out an entire room or do an accent wall with this timeless green plaid wallpaper.

Advertisement

A distressed faux leather pouf is exactly what you need to make a living room rustic, yet modern.

Advertisement

Make your space feel like a cozy lodge with an antler candleholder.

Advertisement

If you want to get the grandpa cabin experience without fully committing to switching out your decor, try this Etsy candle that smells like a soothing campfire.

Advertisement

Add a leather magazine holder next to your go-to accent chair so you can keep your favorite books and magazines organized in style.

Advertisement

Add a pop of plaid to your home with this armchair from The Home Depot.

Advertisement

Bring nature indoors with a live edge tree stump stool.

This chesterfield-style armchair from Wayfair is the perfect combination of traditional and rustic design.

Mixing wood and steel will give your living room an industrial rustic look.

Ease into plaid with a more neutral color palette.

Use this rustic-style server as a bar cart or for extra dinnerware.

Warm up coffee tables, side tables, or entryways with this leather catchall tray set.

You can't go wrong with adding animal motifs to the mix.