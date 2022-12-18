Is This Grandpa-Inspired Decor Style the New Coastal Grandmother?

By Pauline Lacsamana December 18, 2022
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

To say the coastal grandmother decor had a major moment in 2022 is an understatement. But it looks like another grandparent-inspired trend is on the horizon and it's all about a cozy grandfather aesthetic.

"Grandpa cabin" — a term coined on TikTok by interior designer Erin Klawiter — is equally as comforting as coastal grandmother decor, but with more of a rustic vibe. Think lots of classic plaid, wood tones, and leather. As one commenter writes perfectly, "It's giving Ralph Lauren catalog and I'm here for it!"

Want to nail the warm and homey grandpa cabin feel? Shop our top picks below.

Get the Grandpa Cabin Look

1. JUDYBRIDAL Plaid Chenille Throw Blanket, $27.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Throw this classic red plaid throw over an armchair, sofa, or bed.

2. West Elm Takara Live Edge Wall Shelves, $99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Put accent pieces on display on a rustic live edge shelf.

3. Mind the Gap Derby Collection Equestrian Plaid Green Wallpaper, $170

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Deck out an entire room or do an accent wall with this timeless green plaid wallpaper.

4. SIMPLIHOME Brody Square Pouf, $159.13

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A distressed faux leather pouf is exactly what you need to make a living room rustic, yet modern.

5. Pottery Barn Antler Hurricane Candleholder, $129

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Make your space feel like a cozy lodge with an antler candleholder.

6. Lost Birch Fireside Candle, $21

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you want to get the grandpa cabin experience without fully committing to switching out your decor, try this Etsy candle that smells like a soothing campfire.

7. Deco 79 Leather Handmade Magazine Holder, $86.36

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a leather magazine holder next to your go-to accent chair so you can keep your favorite books and magazines organized in style.

8. Jayden Creation Mandan Black Plaid Upholstered Accent Armchair, $357.36

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a pop of plaid to your home with this armchair from The Home Depot.

9. WELLAND Live Edge Tree Stump Stool, $89.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Bring nature indoors with a live edge tree stump stool.

10. Charlton Home Malibu Upholstered Chesterfield Chair, $569.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This chesterfield-style armchair from Wayfair is the perfect combination of traditional and rustic design.

11. Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table With Storage, $434.05

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Mixing wood and steel will give your living room an industrial rustic look.

12. Pottery Barn Willoughby Wool Plaid Lumbar Pillow Cover, $49.50

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Ease into plaid with a more neutral color palette.

13. 17 Stories Briery Server, $179.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Use this rustic-style server as a bar cart or for extra dinnerware.

14. Navaris Faux Leather Trays (set of 2), $27.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Warm up coffee tables, side tables, or entryways with this leather catchall tray set.

15. Pottery Barn Fox Carved Wood Wall Art, $599

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can't go wrong with adding animal motifs to the mix.

