8 Pieces of Faux Fall Foliage to Give Your Home Rustic Flair

As Aretha Franklin once said, "Ain't nothing like the real thing, baby." And while we're not one to disagree with The Queen of Soul, from time to time, fake is where it's at. Specifically, when it comes to faux foliage you can re-use every fall. After all, these days, fake plants and greenery are getting so good you sometimes can't even tell what's real and what's not.

Get your home ready for fall by stocking up on these autumn-friendly, man-made accessories.

Drape this 60-inch garland over an entryway or weave it through a bookshelf to add some rustic charm. We love a vibrant yellow's ability to liven up any room and believe that this shade, next to a pumpkin or two, can help create the perfect fall aesthetic in your home.

Never replace your seasonal bouquet with this warm-hued faux fern from Etsy seller Wreaths Galore and Mor.

This faux eucalyptus wreath is perfect for late fall, the rust color matching those found outside the home. This can also be dressed up for holidays — it's as simple as adding an appropriate ribbon.

Because we love eucalyptus for fall, grab a stem of this burgundy offering from Terrain to transition your vases into the season.

It almost looks as though this branch was plucked out of the Berkshires. And at half-off, you might want to grab a few.

Add some texture to your false fall arrangement with this beautiful and seasonally dark branch of Queen Anne's Lace.

We love a good fall wreath and we love a good sale, making this orange-hued wreath everything we might want this fall.

Turn this artificial goldenrod into a semi-permanent fixture on your dining room table. Add some burlap linens and suddenly you've got your dream fall space.